Kenneth Choi Does Not Have a Wife & Is Private about His Personal Life

Kenneth Choi established a solid fan base following his impressive acting skills. The actor has lived a better part of his life in the spotlight and has managed to keep his personal life private. Still, fans want to know more about the actor’s love life and who Kenneth Choi’s wife is, if he has one.

Kenneth Choi went against all odds to pursue his dream of becoming an actor, including cutting ties with his family for five years. His hard work and determination finally paid off. Today, he is a talented actor known for his outstanding performances in several movies and TV series.

Some of his notable projects include, “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” where he played Chester Ming. Even though the actor has lived in the limelight, he has kept his love life a mystery, leaving fans curious and wondering if Kenneth Choi is married.

Actor Kenneth Choi at The Fig House in Los Angeles, on February 6 2019. | Source: Getty Images

Kenneth Choi Seems to Prefer Privacy

It’s unclear if Choi has a wife, as he rarely shares posts about his personal life. The “9-1-1” star, who joined Instagram in March 2023, only shares worked related posts on the platform. As of this writing, his page has 12 posts and 125k followers.

The actor published his first post on March 13; it was a short clip explaining he had finally joined Instagram and was trying to figure out how to use the photo and video-sharing platform.

“Well, hello, it’s Kenny Choi, and I have decided to join the Gram; today will be my first post, and I’m very excited about it,” he said in the video. Even though the actor is still new on the platform, his fans are curious to see if he will share more information about his personal life.

His On-screen Co-star Asked to Be Paired with Him

Though it’s unknown if Choi has a wife in real life, he plays, Chimney, Jennifer Love Hewitt’s partner(Maddie Buckley) in “9-1-1.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hewitt revealed that when she joined the show in season two, she told the show’s producer she wanted her character to fall for Chimney(Choi), a firefighter paramedic.

According to Hewitt, it was the most exciting choice. The two have played an on-screen couple for five seasons and share a daughter. But in real life, Hewitt is married to Brian Hallisay( her “9-1-1” ex-husband, Doug)

Through working together, the two have since formed a great friendship. Choi said their professional relationship made him get to know Hewitt, her husband, and her children on a personal level. As for Hewitt, he considers Choi, a family member, and he adores him as a friend.

Kenneth Also Shared What to Expect from His Character Next

Though Choi and Hewitt play an unmarried couple with a child, their relationship has endured many challenges, but they always find a way to work things out. Their notable performance has made fans wonder if the two would have an on-screen wedding.

In an interview with TV Insider in April 2023, Choi said he would love his character and Maddie to have some happy times, considering they have endured many trials and tribulations.