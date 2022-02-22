Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ Leads IFTA Nominations

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Colm Bairéad “An Cailín Ciúin” lead nominations at the 2022 Irish Film and Television Academy Film and Drama award nominations with 10 nods across categories.

“Belfast” is nominated for best film, best director and script for Branagh, with a lead actor nod for Jude Hill, supporting actor recognitions for Ciarán Hinds and Jamie Dornan and a supporting actress nod for Caitríona Balfe, besides craft nominations.

“An Cailín Ciúin” (“The Quiet Girl”), which won the grand prize at the Generation Kplus strand of the recently concluded Berlin Film Festival, was similarly recognized across the main categories.

“Kin” led the drama nominations with 13 nods, while “Vikings: Valhalla” and “Hidden Assets” had seven each and “Smother” five.

The awards will take place as a virtual event on March 12.

IFTA FILM & DRAMA NOMINEES 2022

BEST FILM

“An Cailín Ciúin”

“Belfast”

“Deadly Cuts”

“Swan Song”

“Who We Love”

“You Are Not My Mother”

DIRECTOR FILM

Benjamin Cleary – “Swan Song”

Colm Bairéad – “An Cailín Ciúin”

Graham Cantwell – “Who We Love”

Kate Dolan – “You Are Not My Mother”

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

SCRIPT FILM

Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast”

Phlip Doherty – “Redemption of a Rogue”

Benjamin Cleary – “Swan Song”

Graham Cantwell & Katie McNeice – “Who We Love”

Kate Dolan – “You Are Not My Mother”

LEAD ACTOR FILM

Aaron Monaghan – “Redemption of a Rogue”

Dónall Ó Héalai – “Foscadh”

Jude Hill – “Belfast”

Moe Dunford – “Nightride”

Peter Coonan – “Doineann”

LEAD ACTRESS FILM

Angeline Ball – “Deadly Cuts”

Catherine Clinch – “An Cailín Ciúin”

Gemma-Leah Devereux – “The Bright Side”

Hazel Doupe – “You Are Not My Mother”

Niamh Algar – “Censor”

SUPPORTING ACTOR FILM

Ciarán Hinds – “Belfast”

Cillian O Gairbhí – “Foscadh”

Dean Quinn – “Who We Love”

Jamie Dornan – “Belfast”

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor – “The Bright Side”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS FILM

Amy-Joyce Hastings – “Who We Love”

Caitríona Balfe – “Belfast”

Carrie Crowley – “An Cailín Ciúin”

Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”

Ruth Negga – “Passing”

THE GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY AWARD

“Castro’s Spies”

“Love Yourself Today”

“Lyra”

“Pure Grit”

“The Dance”

“Young Plato”

SHORT FILM

“A White Horse”

“Best Foot Forward”

“Debutante”

“Harvest”

“Nothing to Declare”

“Scrap”

“Ship of Souls”

“Silence”

“The Colour Between”

“The Passion”

SHORT ANIMATION

“Bardo”

“Da Humbug”

“Fall of the Ibis King”

“Memento Mori”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Burschi Wojnar – “Redemption of a Rogue”

James Mather – “Kin”

Kate McCullough – “An Cailín Ciúin”

Narayan Van Maele – “You Are Not My Mother”

Peter Robertson – “Vikings: Valhalla”

EDITING

Dermot Diskin – “Kin”

John Murphy – “An Cailín Ciúin”

Nathan Nugent – “Swan Song”

Tony Cranstoun – “Zone 414”

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – “Belfast”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Derek Wallace – “Kin”

Emma Lowney – “An Cailín Ciúin”

Joe Fallover – “Wolf”

Tamara Conboy – “Deadly Cuts”

Tom Conroy – “Vikings: Valhalla”

BEST DRAMA

“Hidden Assets”

“Kin”

“Smother”

“Vikings Valhalla”

DIRECTOR DRAMA

Ciaran Donnelly – “The Wheel of Time”

Dathaí Keane – “Smother”

Diarmuid Goggins – “Kin”

Hannah Quinn – “Vikings: Valhalla”

Lisa Mulcahy – “Ridley Road”

SCRIPT DRAMA

Declan Croghan – “Vikings: Valhalla”

Kate O’Riordan – “Smother”

Morna Regan – “Hidden Assets”

Peter McKenna – “Hidden Assets”

Peter McKenna – “Kin”

LEAD ACTOR DRAMA

Aidan Gillen – “Kin”

Jimmy Nesbitt – “Stay Close”

Liam Cunningham – “Domina”

Sam Keeley – “Kin”

LEAD ACTRESS DRAMA

Angeline Ball – “Hidden Assets”

Clare Dunne – “Kin”

Dervla Kirwan – “Smother”

Niamh Algar – “Deceit”

Sinead Keenan – “Three Families”

SUPPORTING ACTOR DRAMA

Andrew Scott – “The Pursuit of Love”

Ciaran Hinds – “Kin”

Emmet J Scanlan – “Kin”

Owen McDonnell – “Three Families”

Peter Coonan – “Hidden Assets”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS DRAMA

Cathy Belton – “Hidden Assets”

Justine Mitchell – “Smother”

Lola Petticrew – “Three Families”

Maria Doyle-Kennedy – “Kin”

Simone Kirby – “Hidden Assets”

COSTUME DESIGN

Eimear Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh – “Foundation”

Kathy Strachan – “Deadly Cuts”

Louise Stanton – “An Cailín Ciúin”

Susan O’Connor Cave – “Vikings: Valhalla”

Susan Scott – “Zone 414”

MAKEUP & HAIR

Sian Wilson – “Belfast”

Lyndsey Herron & Edwina Kelly – “Deadly Cuts”

Linda Gannon &Clare Lambe – “Foundation”

Eileen Buggy, Audrey Doyle, & Barrie Gower – “The Green Knight”

Dee Corcoran, Joe Whelan, &Thomas McInerney – “Vikings: Valhalla”

SOUND

Aza Hand & Alan Scully – “Boys From County Hell”

John “Bob” Brennan, Fionan Higgins, Mark Henry, & Andrew Kirwan – “Smother”

Karl Merren & Johnny Marshell – “The Green Knight”

Steve Fanagan – “Swan Song”

Steve Fanagan, John “Bob” Brennan, & Brendan Rehill – “An Cailín Ciúin”

ORIGINAL MUSIC

David Holmes – “Kin”

Die Hexen – “You Are Not My Mother”

Joseph Conlan – “Who We Love”

Stephen Rennicks – “An Cailín Ciúin”

Van Morrison – “Belfast”

VFX

Ed Bruce & Andrew Barry – “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Ed Bruce & Andrew Barry – “The Nevers”

Ed Bruce & Manuel Martinez – “Swan Song”

Ed Bruce & Sam Johnston – “The Book of Boba Fett”

Kevin Cahill & Eric Saindon – “The Green Knight”