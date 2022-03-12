Kenneth Branagh Offers Bill Maher Some ‘Real Time’ Understanding

Bill Maher returned Friday night after a short hiatus. However, he was happy to be back and enjoy his first audience without a mask in two years. “It’s great to see you, and I can finally see you,”Maher said it at the top of his HBO series. Real Time “I don’t want to see another mask unless it’s on a surgeon or a Michael Jackson impersonator.”

To celebrate, Maher had a special one-on-one conversation with actor/writer/director Kenneth Branagh, whose coming of age story Belfast is nominated for seven Academy Awards in this years’ ceremony.

Maher had Branagh outline the film’s background for the audience, a story which is based on Branagh’s own experiences growing up in Northern Ireland. Branagh explained that one morning he was playing with a Catholic neighbor. Branagh was warned by his Catholic neighbor not to do so, because of religious tensions. “The Troubles”The country was divided into Protestants and Catholics. This led to a large exodus of Catholics.

Branagh compared those dark days with the US civil rights movement and called those times in Northern Ireland a “dark era”. “dark, dark period of history.”He said: “We loved our Cathoic neighbors,”He remarked on how they all lived in the same style and did the same types of jobs. But “in one fell swoop,”This has all changed.

While some, like Branagh’s parents, tried to live what he termed “an independent existence,”Where “I’m not with either tribe,” neutrality wasn’t an easily accepted option.

That’s why Branagh said he chose to tell the Belfast story through a nine-year-old’s eyes. “It’s because there’s a simplicity to it,”He stated. That was at that age. “You can be pure and very open.”

Maher asked Branagh, “Why did you choose to make that?” Belfast now? One reason is his inability to talk about it with his parents. “We never, ever spoke about it,”He stated.

What came out of those times is an uneasy truce today between the neighbors’ two religions, Branagh said, a peace that has to be won every day. Maher wondered if there was a chance that Catholics in Northern Ireland could again dominate the population as the demographics shift again.

Branagh stated that the fragile peace after 30 years’ of conflict merely points out what is possible and how universally it is to want peace. One of the things that appeals most to the audience is his statement about BelfastIt is an universal theme of family and the need to understand. “I’ve seen a guy from Congo”With tears welling up. “That’s my story.”Also, he was told by an Iranian girl. “That’s my story.”

These reactions point to a shared humanity “all the stuff that releases you from the terrible pressure of holding these fixed positions, where you refuse to understand what people are trying to say,”Branagh stated.

After Branagh, there will be a panel discussion featuring Frank Bruni, professor at Duke University of Public Policy and author of The Beauty of Dusk – On Vision Lost and FoundBatya Ungar Sargon, deputy opinion editor at Newsweek and author Bad News: How Woke media is undermining democracy talked about the need for an off-ramp in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and how the media’s focus on woke issues is undermining society.