Kendall Jenner's Address “Toe Comments”Check out Her Instagram Photos
By Tom O'Brien
Kendall JennerYou are one step ahead “toe comments.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians Star posted photos of herself in a parking lot wearing a multicolored dress with black platform flip-flops and a multicolored skirt. Kendall cautioned that the public would see all 10 toes. “i’m blocking all toe comments.”

Although she was determined to have her little piggies treated with respect, her family couldn’t resist making comments anyways.

Kylie Jenner commented, “I love them” alongside two foot emojis. Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help herself either, writing, “Hahahaha even from me??”

Khloé had her eye on one specific toe, commenting, “I love your big ass toe.”

Only her mother Kris Jenner kept her daughter’s foot out of her mouth, simply supporting by writing, “God I love you.”

When Kendall isn’t locking her feet away from the comment section, she is using them to walk the red carpet. The 26-year-old attended the Vanity FairOscars Party on March 27, in custom Balenciaga. A bold black dress paired with Balenciaga sunglasses was paired with it.

