Kendall Jenner is mocked by Kardashian fans in a new video as she dances to her ‘boyfriend Bad Bunny’s Coachella performance.

Kendall Jenner was mocked for her dance by KARDASHIAN fans after a video of the Coachella music festival showed Kendall grooving along to Bad Bunny.

On Saturday, the supermodel uploaded her dance video to a TikTok account that was dedicated to Grammy Award-winning Rapper.

Kendall Jenner was captioned “Kendall Jenner dances during Bad Bunny’s performance at COACHELLA.” The Hulu actress was seen shimmying in the crowd while the reggeaton performer performed onstage.

Kendall, 27, moved back and forth with her bodyguards among the huge crowd of concert goers.

She performed a spin while Bad Bunny 29, amped up the crowd.

The Kardashians star dance moves were criticized by viewers in the video’s comments. Two fans wrote “Dry asf” and “NOOOO”.

Someone else commented on “bombastic sides eye.”

Another TikTok user wrote simply: “NO.”

The commenter said: “the spin”, followed by a number of “crying ” emojis.

A second said, “That small spin,”

A third fan wrote: “I’m gonna need wayyyyyyy more energy.”

While a fourth person remarked: “OMFG she’s like a stone dancing.”

Some people were not so critical of Kendall’s dance skills. One commenter said: “She is so cute.” Another added, “Love Her.”

HOLD YOUR HORSES

Kendall was seen cuddling Bad Bunny earlier this month during a romantic date on horseback, despite Kendall’s “desperation to keep the relationship secret”.

The U.S. Sun exclusively reported that a TV star was “overwhelmed with hate” from the singer’s fans.

Kendall and Bad Bunny were photographed horsing around at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center where they rode together and separately while making sure to take plenty of snaps along the way.

Kendall was hugged by Kendall as the singer wrapped his arm around her waist. The singer sat Kendall in front as the two rode on a horse.

Model wore casual jeans and a tank top in white.

While enjoying an afternoon with each other, the couple took a photo of themselves.

After being spotted on a date for sushi in Los Angeles, the pair decided to go out during daylight hours.

‘GETTING STEAMY’

These two lovers reportedly exchanged kisses during their steamy date at Japanese hotspot Sushi Fumi.

A witness told Us Weekly It was said that they were both “very affectionate and openly kissing each other” during their date.

Although the two have been packing on the PDA, an insider close to the former E! star exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Kendall wished her new romance was a bit more private.

After a recent date in West Hollywood, the singer and supermodel were photographed with their lips held together.

After they had finished eating, the musician walked behind her and her bodyguard.

Before she got into her SUV, he planted a kiss upon the Victoria’s Secret Model.

Sources claim that the pair aren’t keen to be pictured in any PDA photos and they have taken great measures to prevent them from appearing.

The insider said: “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been hanging out a lot, but they are desperately trying to keep their dates under wraps,”

“They’ve been out for coffee and brunch and partying together at friends’ houses in recent weeks in Los Angeles; things are getting steamy.

Kendall is doing everything she can to prevent paparazzi photos of the two of them being taken.

According to the source, “She was feeling overwhelmed because she had received a lot online hate from his fans.”

Kendall is trying to keep the relationship as secretive as possible. After all, she’s made it clear that she doesn’t like public relationships.

Kendall, who had trouble with trolls before, had to endure a lot online hatred after getting together with Bad Bunny. Some mocked her for not speaking Spanish.

Someone wrote: “Bad Bunny Kendall Jenner?!?” Not a Kardashian/Jenner coming to ruin another successful celebrity…keep them demons away from Benito!!!” Referring to the star by his real name.

The second poster: “BAD BUNNY and KENDALL JENNER?” I THINK HE LIKED SALTING.”

One critic wrote: “Benito’s taste is always inconsistent and questionable.”

THE EX FACTOR

Before she appeared with Bad Bunny, Kendall dated NBA star Devin Booker, the shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns.

According to sources, the couple split up at the beginning of 2022. A source told PEOPLE that at the same time, “Both of them have very busy schedules with their careers. They’ve made this a priority.”

Bad Bunny allegedly shaded Kendall’s ex in Eladio Carrión’s new song, Coco Chanel, in which he raps in Spanish about “Scorpio women,” seemingly referring to Kendall.

He said: “The Sun in Puerto Rico Is Hotter Than in Phoenix/She knows It”, which seemed to mock Devin.

The sportsman appeared to fire back in a post that sent fans into a spin, posting: “He worried about another MAN again.”

