Jeopardy! has lost its long-term host Alex Trebek. Fans have been asking who will replace Alex Trebek in 2020. Ken Jennings and Ken Jennings are now confirmed as the permanent hosts.

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! From its revival in 1984 to his tragic death in 2020. Since then, temporary hosts have filled the role while permanent ones were confirmed. Now, the show’s producers have announced who will be doing just that.

Ken Jennings is the permanent host for Jeopardy.

Jeopardy! Twitter was used to announce Ken Jennings’ and Mayim Balik’s permanent co-hosting of the show.

Jeopardy! Michael Davies, Executive Producer, presented a Additional commentsShe stated that the show required multiple hosts.

‘The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed.’

Michael continued to praise the hosts, especially the increased viewership while the two were temporarily filling in.

‘With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27M viewers tuning in each week this season. When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we’It is the most watched entertainment show on television. Yes, all of television.’

When will they assume hosting Jeopardy’s?

Although they have been confirmed as cohosts, Ken Mayim and Mayim won’t be hosting simultaneously. Ken’s tenure as host has already started and will continue until December. Mayim will be hosting celebrity Jeopardy! while Ken is gone.

Michael Davies went on to reassure the fans: ‘We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule.’

What other changes are possible?

Michael continued his statement by describing the future of the show, and introducing some new initiatives.

Three new initiatives have been launched by the show, including handpicked episodes that are reruns instead of repeating tournaments. Even more, Jeopardy! Highlights of the show will be made available on their website as well as social media. The video will be a three-minute long recap of that day’s show.

Finally, producers will launch and host a new Jeopardy! podcast, ‘Inside Jeopardy!’. Podcast will provide fans with a behind-the scenes look at the beloved game show. It will include special interviews and gameplay analysis.

Subscribe to the podcast Here.

Already having problems?

Ken Jenning’s and Jeopardy! Recently, they were criticized by fans who believed the host preferred one contestant to another.

Luigi de Guzman, who had misspoken at first, changed his answer in a recent episode. Ken paid Guzman for correct answers.

According to The Economic TimesIf contestants have enough time, they can make changes to their answers provided that the judges do not deem the answer incorrect. What was unusual in this case, was Ken’s prompt for Guzman to repeat what he had said.

Fans accuse Ken of favoritism after he did something similar on the previous show.

Jeopardy! Comment

Show more

Also, how many episodes are there in Andor. Star Wars release schedule explained