Kelly Rizzo Offers A New Description Of Her Relationship With Bob Saget

Kelly Rizzo is opening up about life after loss.

Since the death of her husband Bob Saget, the Eat, Travel, Rock blogger has kept some information about the tragedy guarded, but she’s also been pretty open about Saget on social media, in hopes of keep his memory alive. According to Page Six, Rizzo took to her Instagram Story in late April to share a photo that comedian Jeff Ross posted of Saget. In the black and white shot, Saget was all smiles as he stood in the rain with an umbrella. “I had the best rainy day friend,” Rizzo wrote on the slide. “Rainy days were our fave bc we would watch our ‘programs’ while cuddling on the couch all day.” How sweet is that?

Rizzo has previously shared a few posts dedicated to Saget on her Instagram, offering glimpses into her grief without the star by her side. In a funny video that now seems heartbreaking, the blogger posted a silly clip of herself and Saget going on vacation, joking that they “should’ve agreed on a destination first,” showing Rizzo sporting ski goggles and mittens, while Saget hilariously rocked snorkel gear. Even though their funny videos are “painful” for Rizzo to rewatch, she wrote, “it still puts a smile on my face.” It’s easy to see that the couple had a great time together, and there’s no doubt that Saget is still sorely missed.