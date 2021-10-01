Kelly Ripa Shows Off Dance Moves In Eye-Catching Instagram Video

Kelly Ripa has jokingly referred to the fact that she doesn’t have a lot of curves, even going so far as to joke that she looks like Peter Pan. Still, the Live! With Kelly And Ryan star doesn’t let that fact hold her back from wearing exactly what she wants.

The 50-year-old daytime TV host, regularly topping lists of age-defying celebrities, might come with pencil skirts and stilettos as her signature wardrobe on Live!, but it’s clear that when Ripa is kicking back on the beach, she goes a lot more casual.

The most recent swimsuit snap, a cheeky duo one with 50-year-old husband Mark Consuelos adds to the pile of wowing looks from the blonde – check them out below, plus what Ripa has to say about her body.

Kelly Ripa Keeps Fit After 50

Kelly Ripa comes known for her tiny waist and pint-sized frame, but the workout queen is all muscle – enough photos of her working out with trainer Anna Kaiser are proof.

The mom of three, who has been spending quality downtime in The Hamptons with husband of 25 years Mark Consuelos recently, looks amazing in the video she posted with trainer Kaiser. The two blondes dance around a studio to the Kanye West song “Flashing Lights.” Ripa is impressively light on her feet and a delight to watch.

The former soap opera star, who made headlines in 2020 for revealing she is alcohol-free, has been opening up, from sharing what’s on her plate with Harper’s Bazaar, to elaborating on her super-complicated morning coffee routines and varied workouts with The Cut. The latter also brought the “Peter Pan” confession as Ripa stated:

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do.”

The Persona Nutrition spokesperson continued: “I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous.”

Sharing Her Meals

Kelly Ripa is a giant fan of avocado on toast, plus “microfoods” salads. Her breakfast, keeping her fueled for the day, is eaten as a porridge, consisting of mixed almond butter with cinnamon topping slices of green apples.

“The avocado toast kick of 2015 to 2017 was two years where avocado toast was pretty much the foundation of my diet,” the star stated, continuing: “Sometimes, I would fry an egg and add that on top. Sometimes, a piece of cheese would accompany the avocado toast. But the avocado toast was a real staple of my diet.”