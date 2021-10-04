Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Turn Up the Heat With “Thirst Bucket” Pic

Summer may be over, but that won’t stop Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos from keeping things hot on Instagram.

The talk-show host took to Instagram on Oct. 3 to wish musician Jake Shears a happy birthday and share a sizzling snapshot of the trio enjoying a day at the pool. The picture showed Kelly wearing a palm-tree print suit and turning her backside to the camera while Mark and Jake posed shirtless in their swim trunks.

“Happy birthday @jakeshears,” Kelly wrote in the caption. “Thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon!”

Followers couldn’t get enough of the photo with several commenters, including Jenna Dewan and Carrie Ann Inaba, dropping fire emojis. And when E! News Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester jokingly asked for the name of the group’s first single, Kelly replied with two words: “Thirst bucket.”

Of course, Kelly and Mark are no strangers to Instagram. Over the years, their millions of followers have watched them do everything from post thirst-trap photos and butt selfies (a.k.a. belfies) to pack on the PDA and clap back at trolls.