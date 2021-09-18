Kelly Ripa Can’t Stop Sharing Jaw-Dropping Pictures On Instagram

Kelly Ripa’s Instagram is the place to go to get the best up-close and personal view of the Live! With Kelly And Ryan star’s life. When the daytime talk show host isn’t posting beautiful photos of her many family vacations, she’s giving fans a peek at what goes on behind the scenes during her show. As summer winds down, let’s take a look back at Ripa’s hottest looks.

Kelly Ripa Impresses Mark Consuelos In Cheeky Swimsuit Pic

Mom-of-three Kelly Ripa knows how to dress to impress, and she’s not shy about letting her Instagram followers get a peek at the goods. She often invites her husband Mark Consuelos, an incredibly handsome and ripped man, to the fun and flirty photo shoots. She often finds her husband, whom she met on set of a soap, to steal the show with his outrageous good looks, and hilarious nature.

Here’s one of the most popular photos the couple shared.

Ripa Looks Amazing In Spandex While Doing Push-Ups

In order to keep her body in amazing shape, Kelly Ripa undoubtedly works hard, but she managed to make it look easy in a video she shared on Instagram. Ripa and her Live! Ryan Seacrest, Ripa and her Live! Ripa looked stunning in her workout clothes, which fitted her slim figure like a second layer. Ripa managed to pull off the perfect workout outfit despite being concerned about how it would fit her.

Click here to see her performance and get some tips.

