Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Reveal the Risque Method To Take Care of Issues!

Kelly Ripa knows how to get what she wants from her husband Mark Consuelos. Ripa revealed the secret after 25 years of marriage and having three children. “Love and sexy time,” Ripa spoke on the sept. 20 episode her talk show. She added that the combination always “settles” their problems. Consuelos was the guest host for this episode.

Ripa and Consuelos talked about the show Scenes From a Marriage, which explores “love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce,” according to a description from HBO. “I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately,” Ripa spoke of the drama they witnessed in episode 2.” He would have been like, ‘Oh, you’re upset? I know how to take care of that. Oh, you don’t feel good about something? I’ll take care of that. Oh, you’re feeling like maybe you’re overworked? I got you. I know what you need.'”

Ripa continued, noting, “Because everything for Mark is settled with—everything is settled with,” as the audience laughed. “Love.” she added, “Love and sexy time.” Consuelos interjected, adding, “Not everything. Not everything!” Ripa didn’t let him off easily, adding, “Just about almost everything.”

Ripa and Consuelos wed in 1996. A year earlier, the couple were on the set for the daytime soap opera. They have three kids: Michael, 25, Lola (20), and Joaquin (18). Ripa admitted that she had never believed in love head-over-heels until she saw Consuelos. “I was not a hopeless romantic,” she once said during an interview with Radio Andy’s Lunch With Bruce “I never thought about getting married; it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single-girl life in the city and sort of like moving…. When I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before—as I saw it.”