KELLY Price is known as an American R&B and gospel singer/ songwriter.

Kelly spends her time with her children when she’s not in the studio.

2 Kelly Price has two children with her ex-husband Jeffrey Image Credits: Getty

Who are Kelly Price’s children?

Kelly was married to Jeffrey Rolle between 1992 and 2016. They had two children during this time.

Those children include:

Jeff Rolle Jr.

On August 10, 1992, Kelly and Jeffrey welcomed their son Jeff Rolle Jr. who is known as an American theatre and television actor.

Jeff Jr. made his debut in 2015, after appearing in Double Play on TV.

He is most well-known for his roles in Run, Unsolved, The Murders Of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. Atone.

According to IMDB Jeff Jr. works on the TV series Partners in Rhyme. It is expected to premiere in 2021.

Courtney Rolle, Jeff Jr. was married to in 2012 but there is not much information.

Read our Kelly Price live blog for the very latest news and updates…

Jonia Rolle

Two years after the birth of their son the former couple welcomed their first daughter, Jonia, on January 28, 1994.

Jonia Rolle, 27, despite growing up with a prominent mom, has managed to keep out of the limelight.

Her occupation is unknown.

2 Kelly was married to Jeffrey Rolle (L) for 24 years Image Credits: Getty

Who is Kelly Price’s ex-husband?

Kelly and Jeffrey have been married since Kelly was thirteen years old.

Kelly was just 19 when she married Jeffrey. She was seven months pregnant with their son at the time.

Although little information is available about Jeffrey, it is known that he was Kelly’s manager before the divorce.

Kelly said that the divorce was announced after her sister’s death.

At the time, Kelly said: “After the untimely death of my sister last year, it weighed on me heavily that this was something we needed to do. I ultimately made the decision to live the best life I can. I ended things because I didn’t want to compromise what true happiness was anymore.”

While not much is known about what Jeffrey did after the divorce, Kelly got engaged again a few years later but has kept the identity of her new fiancé a secret.

Kelly Price’s sister is what happened?

Kelly Price’s sister, Kelly Price, died tragically in 2014. The cause of her death is still unknown.

Kelly said that her sudden death led to depression, although not much is known about it.

Kelly shared in an Instagram post that she had gained weight after her sister’s passing. She didn’t want the grief to end.

“Sometimes you gotta lose to win. Sometimes you gotta gain to lose,” Kelly wrote the following. “This is hard to post and hard to look at. I lost my sister in 2014 and was depressed and didn’t want to acknowledge it but it showed up on my body and I packed on weight that I hadn’t carried in years.”

Kelly, despite having had many problems over the years has used her sister’s death to motivate herself into making positive changes in her life.

“I’m excited about what my life is taking shape to look like physically, spiritually, emotionally and mentally!” She concluded her post.