Kelly Price ‘missing in Georgia after gospel singer secretly fled hospital’ following Covid diagnosis

SINGER Kelly Price is currently “MISSING” in Georgia after previously revealing her positive Covid diagnosis.

Cobb County officials conducted a welfare check at Kelly Price’s home on Saturday and filed the official missing person report.

Authorities told TMZ that they found “no evidence of foul play” and spoke with Kelly’s boyfriend at the house.

She is now missing according to the National Crime Information Center.

Although there aren’t any confirmed answers to her missing location, in the weeks preceding her disappearance, she uploaded a July 29 video that revealed she had Covid.

The songstress also added she was “struggling” with the symptoms.

Kelly’s family says she was admitted to the hospital around a week later. Her condition worsened and she ended up in ICU.

TMZ is told by her family that Kelly was in contact with them during her stay at the hospital in August. Kelly’s children also visited Kelly several times.

Three weeks after she was admitted, we were informed by her family that they received a phone call advising them that she had been discharged. We found this surprising as she apparently was not fully healthy.

Kelly’s family claimed she has not heard from her since. Cops were informed by her family that her boyfriend had been keeping family members and friends away from her home.

This was reported to have concerned Kelly’s family and led to someone alerting authorities to conduct a welfare check.

She is now officially considered missing, and there’s an active probe to find her.

