Kelly Price missing: Fears for R&B and gospel singer who hasn’t been since hospital dash

Singer Kelly Price, who has performed as a backup singer for Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin and R-Kelly, is reportedly missing.

According to her family, the reality star was discharged from hospital after she was treated for Covid-19.

The multi-millionaire, reportedly worth around $2.5million, (£1.8million), had been reported as a missing person following a welfare check at her home last Saturday.

TMZ reports that authorities found no evidence of foul play in the case and spoke to her boyfriend. However, her missing person case is now registered with the National Crime Information Centre.

Cobb County officials say that an active investigation is underway to locate Kelly.

Kelly posted a video July 29 showing that she had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Kelly’s family says she was admitted into hospital around a week later. Her condition worsened and she ended up in the ICU.

Kelly’s loved ones told the news site that they kept in touch with Kelly during her treatment. Kelly also visited her children several times.

