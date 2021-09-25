Kelly Price Covid updates – Gospel singer missing after revealing diagnosis on Instagram months after boyfriend proposed

THE gospel singer Kelly Price is reportedly missing in Georgia after being recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and “secretly fleeing the hospital.”

She was filed as an official missing person after a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday, according to reports.

Cobb County officials authorities told TMZ that they found “no evidence of foul play.” The National Crime Information Center now lists the 48-year old as missing.

In the weeks leading up to her disappearance, Kelly’s family alleged she had fled the hospital after revealing her diagnosis on Instagram.

On July 29, she confirmed that she had tested positive for Covid.

