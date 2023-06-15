Kelly Clarkson’s a Better Mother after Accusations of $1.4M debt from Ex-Dad In-Law Company and Troubles With Kids “Killed” Her

Kelly Clarkson | Remington Alexander Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson, and River Rose Blackstock | Source: Getty Images | instagram.com/kellyclarkson

Kelly Clarkson’s decision to divorce her husband Brandon Blackstock was a hard one.

It took her a while to decide. She recently revealed the reasons why.

After a long legal fight, Kelly now lives life alone and enjoys her free time.

Kelly Clarkson rose to prominence after she won a season in the popular competition “American Idol.” She has since worked on numerous projects, including her constantly expanding music library and her talk show. The singer is also a mother and takes care of her family.

Kelly Blackstock is an amazing mother, but despite her efforts to make her marriage work and the fact that she was dedicated, things did not last with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Kelly filed for divorce in 2020. She admitted to trying for many years to keep her marriage together.

Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Kelly has finally opened up after her divorce and legal battle have been settled. She is particularly eager to discuss why it took so much time for her to escape what she was in. Description It is referred to as “a marriage that limits.” Kelly admitted that she had acted too late.

On Glennon Doyle’s “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast, the vocalist spoke about her divorce and marriage. She said that she was stopped from going by a couple of things. Kelly said that although she did not want to see her children go through divorce, she still believed it was possible if only she put in the effort.

Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Kelly said that even though their marriage was over, she still loved him. This made the decision to divorce her spouse all the more difficult. Then, Kelly realized she must prioritize her own needs, as well as setting an example for the little girl. She spoke of her own childhood, and how it had shaped her.

Kelly remembered seeing unhealthy patterns with her mother when she was in an abusive relationship. She realized that most likely her own daughter would be in the exact same position. Kelly faced two paths, one of which was painful, and the other would leave permanent scars.

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock and Brandon Blackstock at the Los Angeles Grammy Awards on February 10, 2013, Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Kelly left her husband to take care of herself, to get away from a marriage which didn’t satisfy her anymore and to demonstrate to her daughter the positive effects that can come with making difficult decisions in life. Kelly has also stated that she feels the divorce will make her a more positive person. Mother Teach her how to respect your own boundaries.

Kelly Clarkson and Her Father-in-Law Fight

Kelly’s divorce was not a smooth process, even though she managed to get out of a marriage that wasn’t working for her. Narvel blackstock has led Starstruck Management Group for 13 years. Kelly Clarkson has been involved with “The Voice”, “The Kelly Clarkson Show” through the management company.

The legal fights she had with her husband’s father during the divorce proceedings made it all the more painful.

Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Kelly has also been married to Narvel’s son Brandon since 2013. Narvel, Starstruck, and others claimed in 2020 that Kelly had stopped paying the 15% agreed upon commission to all of her income from various projects. The two companies filed a suit claiming Kelly had only paid $1.9 million to them throughout the entire year.

Kely is owing the company an additional $1.4 million. By 2020, this amount will be $5.4 million. According to VarietyKelly and Starstruck appeared to have only verbal agreements in place, rather than a contract.

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock and the Los Angeles City Council on November 19, 2017, Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Kelly quickly decided to take action against her husband and the Starstruck Group. Kelly denied the Starstruck Group’s allegations. Invasion of privacy is a violation California Labor Code has a provision for “asking, offering, promising or trying to obtain employment or engagements without obtaining a license”.

Kelly suggested that Starstruck declare the contract verbal she signed with them and any money she owes be nullified. Starstruck allegedly failed to tell the singer that her talent agency handled her entire business at the time.

Source: Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

Source Getty Images| Source: Getty Images

The legal fights she had with her in-laws during the divorce process made it even more painful. Kelly remained steadfast and, after two long years, her and ex-husband reached an agreement.

Kelly’s current life as a mother

Kelly has opened up to her former husband Brandon about her life following their divorce. She also shares River Rose Blackstock with him and Remington Alexandra Blackstock. It was one of her most difficult decisions, but she knew it was right. She was adamant that she made the best choice. This article will explain how to pronounce the word “English”. Her relationship with her children

After a year, I am confident that “I will be able to say this” [the divorce]I am a much better mother. When you are truthful with yourself then you will be able to tell the same thing about others.

Clarkson says she is a better mom because of her divorce, but it’s not the only thing that changed. According to Clarkson, her children are hoping that she and Brandon make amends in the near future. Get back together. Kelly said that she has no intentions of getting married again. She also noted how divorced is hard for both her and the kids.

Kelly Clarkson shared with her children that, despite the fact they are not happy about the divorce, she still reaches out every day to try and help them get through the difficult time. The Clarkson family tucks in their kids with an honest conversation about the children’s progress.

continue reading below >> Related Stories

River, Remington and their mother often ask them how they are feeling. They’re asked if something is bothering or if it would be better if things were different. It’s not surprising that the answers are always about the divorce. Kelly Open up What are the emotional states of Rover and Remington?

“It kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that’ — but a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. “I wish that mommy and dad were living in the same home.”