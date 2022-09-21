Kelly Clarkson was joined by some very special guests at her Walk Of Fame ceremony

Kelly Clarkson is one of Hollywood’s most busy people for many years. The star singer and talk-show host was recently awarded a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some very special people, including the original judges, also attended the ceremony. American Idol!

The Original Three ‘American Idol’Judges

The judges—Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul—were the original line-up for the singing competition show. They were on the same show for eight seasons. But one after another, they left. American IdolAfter eight seasons, Abdul and Cowell respectively, and Jackson and Cowell together after nine.

Clarkson was also helped by Jackson, Cowell, and Abdul. Clarkson won the first season of The Voice. American IdolShe has won Grammys and been a star in movies and hosted her own highly-popular daytime talk show.

Abdul Changed Her Flight to Make the Ceremony: ‘I Wouldn’t Miss It For The World’

“I’m so proud to be here, honored,” Abdul spoke during her speech at ceremony. “I changed my flight just so I could be here. I wouldn’t miss it for the world. Kelly—not only the trajectory of your life has changed, but you helped change the trajectory of everyone’s lives.”

She continued, “If anyone can ever say, in your wildest dreams, ‘Did you ever think you’d be part of a show that just changed the world?,’ I’d be a liar if I said yes. But you’re living proof every day, and I’m the one that would force myself to talk to her and corner her in the elevator. ‘Where did you get your training from? You’re an opera singer, I can tell.’ But I love you.”

Clarkson celebrates its 20th anniversary ‘American Idol’ Win: ‘It Forever Changed The Course Of My Life’

Clarkson recently also reflected on her experiences with Clarkson American Idol. With a heartfelt Instagram posting, she marked the 20th anniversary her big win on September 4. “20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,”The singer wrote.

“The family and friendships I have created over these 20 years in music and TV are priceless to me,” Clarkson continued. Of course, the singer was also joined by two even more special guests—her kids. Clarkson’s daughter, River Rose, and son, Remington Alexander, supported their mom at her ceremony. Adding to the heartwarming guest list was a host of the musician’s longtime collaborators: Guitarist Jaco Caraco, drummer Lester Estelle, vocal director Jessi Collins, and producer Jason Halbert all cheered Clarkson on at the ceremony.

Kelly Clarkson’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrates her accomplishments. The honor of receiving the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a huge accomplishment in the entertainment industry. American Idol It was a special moment for her because she had so many judges right from the beginning.

