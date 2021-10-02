Kelly Clarkson Just Won A Major Win in Her Divorce Battle

Kelly Clarkson won the divorce court’s support for their Montana ranch home. She is the sole owner of the title and it falls within the terms of the prenup. TMZ. Montana Ranch is massive, complete with numerous cabins. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”Intimate interview with singer A YouTube videoFans were given a tour of the home during this visit.

This ruling is the result of a court case that Brandon Blackstock, the ex-couple, had over the validity and legality of their prenup. According to TMZ, Blackstock was trying to split their properties between them — and take a piece of the money Clarkson earned when they were together (she reportedly makes $1.9 million a month). Blackstock was hopeful that the judge would favor him, but instead the judge declared Clarkson and Blackstock assets to be separate.

Clarkson is now cleaning out his house and wants to start over by wrapping up negotiations regarding the property settlement. Sources close to the matter told TMZ that Clarkson wants Blackstock to be kicked out of the ranch. However, he doesn’t want to move because he is still residing there (he was also making payments). TMZ). He might not have to worry anymore with the new ruling.

Clarkson is thought to be thinking about taking action to get him out of his home, but Clarkson is content with their long, drawn-out divorce proceedings.