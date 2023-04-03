Kelly Clarkson Finally Reveals Why She Missed Cher Interview in Person

Kelly Clarkson is still kicking herself for missing a moment like this.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host booked the interview of a lifetime when she got to sit down with the one and only Cher for a December 2022 episode of her talk show. But while the “Believe” singer was in the studio in person for the chat, Kelly was at home and had to video conference in. And now she’s finally revealing why.

“This was the saddest thing ever,” the American Idol alum exclusively revealed to Adrienne Bailon-Houghton on E! News‘ April 3 Kelly Clarkson takeover special. “I found out I had COVID and I was feeling fine at first. I was like, ‘Wait, what? It came back positive?’ And the first thing that hit me is I’m not going to be able to interview her, because I was so excited.”

While Kelly admitted she “was so bummed” over having to quarantine, Cher couldn’t have been a bigger pro about the situation.