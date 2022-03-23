Kelly Clarkson explains the name change situation following a divorce from Brandon Blackstock

Since a young girl from Texas walked out in front Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul during the first season of The Voice, it has been a tradition. American IdolKelly Clarkson was first recognized in 2002. That’s why it was such a shock to find out that amidst her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, The VoiceThe coach decided to legalize Change her name to Kelly Brianne Let’s just say her middle and first names. Clarkson recently clarified the name change, which may not be as drastic after all.

The IdolThis alum is a busy TV personality in Hollywood, because she juggles her daytime talkshow with coaching duties for the aforementione reality series. However, since NBC aired only one season of The Voice A year Snoop Dogg and the crossover singer have teamed up to host a new NBC singing competition. American Song ContestDeclined on March 21 (and who would have known? K-Pop was a big fan of Snoop. ?Clarkson took the opportunity to clarify her name change request on the red carpet. She shared the following: PEOPLE (the TV Series) :

I was recently divorced and had to give up my married name. For my private life, I have kept my middle name. Kelly Clarkson is still my name. Clarkson is the only thing I think I can do to change at this moment. I’m already 20 years old!

It’s been 20 years since Kelly Clarkson walked away as the first ever winner of American Idol. She parlayed the win into a career in music (she’s won three Grammy Awards out of 15 nominations and is eying EGOT status), movies and television. I think she’s right that her name isn’t going anywhere. While she dropped Brandon Blackstock’s last name in the divorce, the singer never used “Blackstock”Professionally, the moniker change is only for her personal use.

Kelly Brianne was more a reflection of her personality at the time she filed the paperwork for the name change. Personally, I am all for the act of personal empowerment, especially after the long and hard divorce battle she’s been through.

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Reba McEntire’s stepson in June 2020. After an intricate legal battle filled with multiple lawsuits and lots of drama surrounding the couple’s Montana ranch (a win for Clarkson), which Brandon Blackstock wanted to keep as his home, the Officially, the divorce was finalized This was earlier in the month. According to reports, Blackstock will be receiving a tax-free, one-time payment of $1,326,161 as part of the settlement. He will also be receiving $115,000 per Month in spousal assistance until January 31, 2024. $45,000 monthly child support payments Their two children, who are 5 and 7, will turn 18 when their parents (currently at age 7) get married.