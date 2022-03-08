Kelly Clarkson covers Dolly Parton during the ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to country legend Dolly Parton at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards with a touching performance of “I Will Always Love You.”

Parton hosted the awards ceremony at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

After Clarkson’s performance, Parton said, “I know that Whitney is smiling down tonight”And she was backstage “trying not to cry my eyelashes off and slinging snot in every direction.”

Parton hosted the ACM Awards in 2000. However, she has hosted the rival Country Music Association Awards twice since then. Before the show, Parton spoke about her experiences with Country Music Association Awards. Variety she was looking forward to hearing Clarkson’s spin on her iconic song.

“Can’t wait to her her sing that one,”Parton spoke of “I Will Always Love You.” “With that voice of hers, it’ll have to be incredible.”

Parton also stated that “I’ve worked stadiums before. I’ve done that for years. When I worked with Kenny Rogers and some of those people, we would work some of the biggest arenas and stadiums. I’m never bothered by the size of the crowd. The more, the merrier for me, I love the people. They’re all the same. They’re my fans and I love them. And they have come to support me as well. It’s just a bigger kind of a deal. And being in Vegas is always great, but there are a lot of new things with this one.”

Tonight’s show featured more live music than a traditional awards show, with performance segments lasting up to 30 minutes without interruption. Walker Hayes was one of the early performers, along with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, co-hosts. Eric Church and Ashley McBryde were also on the show.