Kelly Clarkson Allegedly ‘Overwhelmed’ By Stress, Dubious Source Claims

Is Kelly Clarkson struggling to keep all of her ducks in a row? One tabloid claims the American Idol winner turned talk-show host is overwhelmed by her demanding workload and hectic personal life. Here is the latest gossip on one of the busiest women in Hollywood.

Kelly Clarkson ‘Taking On Too Much’?

The latest edition of Us Weekly reports Kelly Clarkson may be spreading herself too thin. Clarkson wears many hats; as a successful musician, talk-show host, and mother to her two children, she certainly has her hands full. And most recently, Clarkson took on yet another gig hosting American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg. Now, friends of the singer are apparently worried she’s taking on too much.

“She works just a staggering amount of hours per week,” an insider confides. Of course, Clarkson’s NBC deal is worth a reported $20 million a year, so she is definitely getting her piece of the pie. But those close to Clarkson don’t want her to bite off more than she can chew. “She’s also feeling the pressure as she takes over Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime slot… alarm bells are going off,” the tipster concludes.

Kelly Clarkson Sets Off ‘Alarm Bells’?

We have absolutely no reason to doubt Kelly Clarkson. Clarkson has gone from one of pop music’s biggest names to coaching on The Voice and has even become a successful talk-show host. All the while, Clarkson has been navigating a messy divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and raising her two young sons. We have to be honest, we’re not sure how she does it. But, amazingly, it doesn’t seem like Clarkson ever loses her cool.

What the tabloid fails to mention is that this kind of work schedule isn’t exactly new for Clarkson. The singer was a coach on the last season of The Voice while hosting her talk show at the same time. Plus it seems like the American Song Contest isn’t going to overlap with her Voice schedule, so we’re not sure much has changed for Clarkson in terms of workload.

But surely, if she was struggling to keep her head above water, those close to Clarkson would approach her about it, not a tabloid. We have absolutely no reason to buy this outlet’s story. And that’s not only because of a complete lack of evidence to back it up, but also the sheer unlikelihood that these “insiders” know a thing about Kelly Clarkson.

The Tabloids On Kelly Clarkson

This is far from the first tabloid to accuse Clarkson of taking on too much, and we’ve assured fans time and time again that Clarkson is doing just fine. Last year, the National Enquirer reported Clarkson was stress-eating to cope with her divorce. Then the very same tabloid accused Clarkson of “chugging wine” out of stress. Then, OK! alleged Clarkson was “breaking down” and near rock bottom. And finally, Life & Style reported Clarkson was gaining a dangerous amount of weight. Clearly, this isn’t a new narrative for the tabloids.

