EXCLUSIVE: Kellie Madison (Never Back Down: RevoltFor Pressman Film, he has been signed up to direct a supernatural action thriller that centers on a geothermic eruption inside the Pompeii ruins.

Kalen Egan will write the script for the feature, which is yet to be named.The Man in High Castle, Electric Dreams) and Travis Sentell (Electric Dreams). Kelly McKee and Edward R. Pressman, of Pressman FilmThe Crow, American PsychoTogether with veteran Korean producer Lewis Taewan Kim (), ) they are aboard to produceThe Host, Okja). Korean VFX company WestworldSweet Home, Dr. BrainJihyun Kim and ) will coproduce.Busan to Train) leading creature design and concept artwork.

“I’ve been a fan of Pressman Film since the original Bad Lieutenant. I’m so excited to be collaborating with them to create something really special and unique,”Madison. “The type of hybrid production team we are putting together has never been done before.”

Madison, a multihyphenate, wrote and produced the thriller Dear Mr. GacyBefore writing, directing, and producing short films The CaulAnd The GateThe feature-length thriller The TankBrad William Henke in the film. Her latest film, Never Back Down: RevoltThe film, titled “The Last Tuesday”, was released on Tuesday. The horror film is currently in production. ReueWith producer Tom Ortenberg.

Egan recently wrote on Netflix’s upcoming series Jigsaw, with Sentell writing most recently on NBC’s new limited series, Pam’s Best Thing.

Pressman Film has brought more than 80 motion pictures to life since it was founded in 1969, including such classics as Badlands, Das Boot, Conan the Barbarian, Pirates of Penzance,Conan, the Destroyer, Wall Street, Bad Lieutenant,The Crow, Judge Dredd, American PsychoAnd Thank you for smoking. The production company is led by Edward R. Pressman, with COO and head of business affairs Paula Paizes, VPs of production Kelly McKee and Sam Pressman, communications and special projects head Annie Pressman and executive assistant Jacob Wishnek rounding out its team.

Magnolia Entertainment is Madison’s representative. Luke Rivett, Anonymous Content, represents Sentell and Egan.