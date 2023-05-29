Kel Mitchell, Good Burgers star, responds hilariously to Jada’s comparisons

Kel Mitchell’s get up for Good Burgers 2 set Twitter alight with jokes and memes comparing him to Jada Pinkett Smith, though Mitchell was quick to laugh things off.

The anticipation for Good Burgers 2, the sequel to cult classic comedy Good Burgers, is growing ahead of the release scheduled later in the year. Even more speculation has been sparked by footage of the set, which revealed the makeup and outfit choices for the characters. Kel Mitchell himself responded to these memes with his hilarious take on the matter.

Kel Mitchell, Jada Pinkett and Twitter clowns

The Good Burger 2 meme fest began this week on social media after a selfie from the set emerged – granting fans a first glimpse at how Mitchell, of Kenan and Kel fame, was dressed up for shooting.

Mitchell was wearing his trademark burger flipping uniform on the set and looked to be covered in makeup.

In typical internet fashion, the internet was quick to react and Mitchell’s throwback look was met with a series of memes, and a whole load of comparisons to Jada Pinkett Smith:

Kel Mitchell lets loose on Good Burger 2

Mitchell, thankfully, appeared to accept the memes with good cheer.

“They said I look like Jada Pinkett (Smith)”, said Mitchell while posing in his full movie costume next to his co-star Kenan Thompson. “So we about to set it off!”

Mitchell’s set it off quip was of course a reference to Pinkett Smith’s role in the iconic 1996 crime drama of the same name.

The Good Burgers star then proceeded to sing along to Queen Latifah’s Set It Off from the movie’s soundtrack, an added layer of reassurance in case there was any doubt about his ability to take a joke.

We know a lot about Good Burger 2.

Of course, the added media attention surrounding Mitchell’s look has only fuelled fans’ hunger for the next serving of Good Burger, so what do we know?

A journalist from ABC reported that the shooting of the sequel began in May, last week.

The movie is expected to release in the second half of 2023, even though there’s no official date yet. It is backed by Paramount Plus.