Keke’s BF Darius Jackson Defends Comment about Her Racist Outfit

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Keke Palmer“s boyfriend Darius JacksonHe says a big, “no” to all his critics.

Four months after welcoming son Leodis Andrellton JacksonWith the No star, the fitness instructor found himself facing backlash from some social media users when he called out a risqué outfit she wore to a recent girls’ night out in Las Vegas. When a video of Keke—clad in a cheeky bodysuit underneath black see-through dress—singing along to Usher Darius revealed his July 4 concert via Twitter The frock was the subject of a letter written by a reader.“It is the outfit..you are a mom.”

A number of social media users quickly jumped to Keke’s defense, with some accusing Darius of shaming the 29-year-old for her fashion. One user said, “Don’t policing women’s fashion choices.”

Darius’s position was later reaffirmed. Twitter July 5, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation,” he continued. “I have standards & morals to what I believe. “I rest my case.”

Latest News

Previous article
Mark Zuckerberg Elon Musk’s rivalry is intensified as Meta launches Threads early, allowing users to log in.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder