Keke’s BF Darius Jackson Defends Comment about Her Racist Outfit

Keke Palmer“s boyfriend Darius JacksonHe says a big, “no” to all his critics.

Four months after welcoming son Leodis Andrellton JacksonWith the No star, the fitness instructor found himself facing backlash from some social media users when he called out a risqué outfit she wore to a recent girls’ night out in Las Vegas. When a video of Keke—clad in a cheeky bodysuit underneath black see-through dress—singing along to Usher Darius revealed his July 4 concert via Twitter The frock was the subject of a letter written by a reader.“It is the outfit..you are a mom.”

A number of social media users quickly jumped to Keke’s defense, with some accusing Darius of shaming the 29-year-old for her fashion. One user said, “Don’t policing women’s fashion choices.”

Darius’s position was later reaffirmed. Twitter July 5, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

“This is my family & my representation,” he continued. “I have standards & morals to what I believe. “I rest my case.”