Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” Flashes and Baby Bump

Keke Palmer was the winner Saturday Night Live He made surprising revelations on stage. First-time host, the first-time host, was a natural at hosting the NBC sketchshow. She talked about her successes throughout the year as well as the fact that it was Saggitarius Season. You can watch Palmer’s monologue in the video posted below.

Palmer continued on to recall the time she spent on. Akeelah & the Bee In 2006, she was just nine years old and shared scenes with Laurence Fishburne. Laurence yelled at her throughout the shoot.

“It was such a great experience. I had so much fun, except for when I got yelled at by Laurence Fishburne,” Sie said. “We were doing a dramatic scene and I just started laughing at his a**.”

Palmer continued, “I had a good reason. Just imagine. I’m a little kid watching a 40-year-old man crying to me about winning a national spelling bee. It was hysterical but when I started laughing, he read me for filth. He was like, ‘You can’t do this. This is not what real actors do.’”

Palmer, however, said her mother “when off on him” Fishburne began to scream at her, trying to defend her child.

“It was good times,” Palmer also added. “And I honestly do appreciate that he did. Even though it was intense, he taught me to be a professional in real-time.”

Palmer addressed then the rumors about her being pregnant.

“And I want to set the record straight… I am!” She said she opened her arms and revealed a baby bump.

“I gotta say though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you but it’s even worse when they are correct. I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low,” She added. “This has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited, I’m going to be a mom.”

Watch Keke Palmer’s SNL monologue in the video below.