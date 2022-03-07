Keith Urban Allegedly Furious Over Nicole Kidman’s ‘Special Bond’Anonymous Source Says That Another Actor is Associated

Are you Keith UrbanAnd Nicole Kidman fighting over the actress’ flirty behavior. One tabloid claims Urban doesn’t trust his wife around her handsome co-stars. Let’s check in on Kidman and Urban’s marriage.

Keith Urban’s ‘Blood Boiling’ Over Nicole Kidman’s Co-Star?

A few months back, the National Enquirer reported Keith Urban was up-in-arms over Kidman’s “sizzling chemistry”With her Being the Ricardos co-star, Javier Bardem. Bardem and Kidman made sure their relationship was secure for the cameras, as they settled into their roles of Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz. Evidently, they were so good at their roles that they started to act like a married couple behind closed doors.

“It’s to the point where they can finish each other’s sentences!”Insiders exclaim. “Javier can make Nicole laugh like nobody else!”Kidman focuses on damage control and tries to assure Urban that Bardem is just a friend. Urban was her friend, she even told a reporter. “fantastic partner in life”At the premiere Being the Ricardos. “Nicole has made it clear he has nothing to worry about. Now he needs to stop pouting,”The tipster is done.

What’s Up With Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban?

While the tabloid insists Keith Urban is seething with jealousy, we just don’t see it. Kidman is a professional actress, so we doubt she’d ever act inappropriately with a co-star — especially a married man like Javier Bardem.

And Kidman once said that Urban isn’t bothered by her steamy on-screen romances. “My husband is an artist, so he understands all of it, and he also does not get involved,” Nicole Kidman told E! News. “He sees the show at the very end when it’s a show, all edited together, and he’s fresh eyes. He doesn’t read any script, he really doesn’t know what’s going on on the set, he’s got his own career that he’s completely absorbed in.”

She joked also. “He doesn’t know much about what I’m really doing.” So, we’re sure Kidman isn’t constantly “soothing Keith’s ruffled feathers.”The couple seems to be going strong, as we can see. Urban and Kidman met just last week. Urban and Kidman looked so inseparableScreen Actors Guild Awards. And earlier this month, Kidman celebrated Valentine’s Day by posting an adorable photo of her and Urban kissing on the beach.

The Tabloid About Nicole Kidman

We know better than anyone to believe anything. National Enquirer This is what Nicole Kidman says. A couple of years ago, the outlet reported Hugh Jackman had saved Kidman and Urban’s marriage. The magazine then claimed Kidman was being a stage mother for her daughters. The magazine also claimed that Urban and Kidman were planning to have another child together. It is clear that the Get in touch doesn’t have any real insight into Kidman’s personal life.

More Stories from Suggest

Gossip says Jennifer Aniston reportedly tries to reconnect with a controversial ex.

Tom Hanks’ Marriage Reportedly Strained Over Controversial Son Chet’s Behavior, Latest Gossip Says

Will Jada pinkett Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Are Stunned at SAG Among $350 Million Divorce Rumors

Ben Affleck Allegedly Had to Warn Another Star To ‘Stay Away’Jennifer Lopez, Gossip Says