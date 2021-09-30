Keanu Reeves Talks Filming John Wick 4 Fight Scene And Now I Need To See It Keanu Reeves Talks Filming John Wick 4 Fight Scene And Now I Need To See It

After three movies in the John Wick franchise it’s becoming difficult to figure out how the movies are going to top themselves. We’ve seen amazingly choreographed fight sequences in a hall of mirrors and a building made of glass. He fought in cars, on motorcycles, and on horseback. He’s running out of places to murder pople, but now Keanu Reeves says the next film will include a scene where John Wick fights people in the middle of traffic. And it sounds amazing.

Appearing on Today , Keanu Reeves spoke about John Wick: Chapter 4 and he revealed that the part of the movie he’s currently shooting includes his character fighting in traffic, so now we get gun fights and car crashes all in one. According to Reeves…

They’re fun. They’re intense. We’re going for it. There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story. You know, there’s new characters and we’re opening up the world. Right now we’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gun fights.

We’ve seen our share of car crashes in the John Wick franchise. His own personal car went through a lot in both the first and second film. And some other scenes, like the previously mentioned motorcycle and horseback sequences, did take place on public streets, but I’m not sure you’d call any of those scenes “the middle of traffic.”

That description would seem to imply a gun fight surrounded by just normal people, maybe on their way home from work, and cars crashing all around John Wick. He’s trying to avoid being run over and shot at the same time. That certainly amps up the tension in a new way.

But who is John Wick fighting? Is he battling a single person? An army of assassins? Is this the first fight scene in the movie or the final battle? We have so many questions.

In addition to teasing an awesome action sequence Keanu Reeves says they’re “opening up the world” and the world has always been one of John Wick’s most fun selling points. It’s an underworld of assassins that exists alongside our own. They have their own economy, and their own bureaucracy. Each film has given us new elements within that structure, and the next movie will almost certainly do the same.