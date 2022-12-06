Kaylee Goncalves is a University of Idaho Student. He has hired private investigators to probe quadruple murder.

One of the victims was a father of a University of Idaho student who was shot to death in Moscow, Idaho. The man is now trying to get money to pay a private detective to investigate the murders.

“I do not feel confident” in the police investigation, Kaylee Goncalves’s father says. “And that’s why I push the envelope and say a little bit more. I hate to be ‘that guy’ but everybody has a role to play in this and this is my role as a father.”

Goncalves may have been the killer’s prime target, as the 21-year-old was reportedly subjected to a more brutal attack than Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle or Ethan Chapin, all of whom were stabbed to death on Nov. 13. Goncalves and Mogen were killed while in Mogen’s third-floor bedroom.

Many people have asked if the bedrooms were locked at the time the killer entered. Experts say that the handprint found near the King Road evidence tape could indicate that it is significant evidence.

As the days pass, there are still many tributes being paid to the victims. Mogen had 23 close family members, including her great grandmother. They got tattoos with wings similar to what she had. Two roommates survived and who had slept during the attack, broke their silence by writing letters which were to be read out at an Idaho memorial service.

“I know it will be hard not to have the four of them in our lives but I know Xana, Ethan, Maddie and Kaylee would want us to live life and be happy,” Dylan Mortenson wrote.

“I wish every day that I could give them all one last hug and tell them that I loved them,” Bethany Funke was the author.

In the aftermath of the massacres, only one third of students returned to school.