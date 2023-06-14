Kayla, the girlfriend of GMA host Michael Strahan, flaunted her curves while wearing a sport bra.

A couple in New York City was seen after just finishing their workout at the gym.

8 Michael Strahan, his girlfriend Kayla Quick and their car were recently seen leaving a gymnasium Wise Owl, The Central Recorder

8 Two couples were photographed together in New York City Wise Owl, The Central Recorder

8 Kayla was wearing a low-cut sport bra Wise Owl, The Central Recorder

Kayla, 33 wore a sports look with a grey jogger and a purple sports bra. She paired it with a colorful pair of Nike sneakers.

Kayla’s hair was also tightly gathered into a bun at the top of her head.

Her AirPods were also in a bag that was white.

Other photos show her laughing while holding a bottle of water and talking on the telephone.

8 A pair of gray joggers was worn by the TV star’s girlfriend Wise Owl, The Central Recorder

8 Michael donned an all-grey outfit Wise Owl, The Central Recorder

The GMA host rocked an all-grey look — a simple hoodie and sweatpants — along with white and black shoes and carrying a blue bag.

When a former footballer crossed the street, he had AirPods on his ears as well as his phone in hand.

They have been together since 2015. However, they keep their relationship a secret.

KEEPIN’ IT LOWKEY

Despite their lengthy relationship, Kayla and Michael haven’t made too many public appearances together.

Entertainment’s most read articles

In 2009, the pair was seen on the red carpet for one last time. Los AngelesThe month of January is a time for reflection.

Kayla supported her boyfriend as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

To celebrate this special award, the two took pictures together and exchanged a kiss.

8 Michael used AirPods to talk on the telephone with Kayla Wise Owl, The Central Recorder

MICHAEL’S OLD RELATIONSHIPS

She has divorced both marriages.

In 1992, he married Wanda Hutchins. Four years later, they got divorced.

That same year, Strahan married his second wife, Jean Muggli, but the two were divorced by 2006.

Jean received $15.3 million and $18k per month as child support after their bitter divorce.

Issues arose surrounding their custody battle when The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed the pair’s parenting coordinator had requested permission to “withdraw from further services” because the “reasonable fees of the parenting coordinator as ordered by this court have not been paid” on June 21, 2022.

According to court documents, Strahan has 90 percent responsibility for the fee, with Muggli having the remainder of 10 percent.

Michael has four children with two of his former partners.

MICHAEL’S KIDDS:

Jean shares Isabella and Sophia, twins with him.

The twins, both of whom are 18-years-old, were spotted in July 2022 strutting down the runway wearing KB swimsuits.

Strahan spoke about Isabella’s and Sophia’s childhood.HollywoodLife: “It’s an adjustment when you see your babies, obviously, they’re not babies anymore, and they’re going to prom and you just don’t want to let them out of your sight.

“I’m like, ‘I will gladly drive you and chaperone prom. No problem. I’ll clear the schedule for that.’ But neither one of them wants that.”

He continued: “It’s definitely an adjustment to see these babies be women, but I’m also happy for it because they are beautiful, smart, responsible.

“Sometimes they can be a little pain in the behind, but that’s natural because I was to my parents too.

“I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents.”

Strahan shares Hutchins’ Tanita (30) and Michael Jr. (27), who are also his children.

Michael Jr., the second child of Hutchins and Strahan is not well known. Tanita, the eldest of their three daughters, is an accomplished artist who sells her artwork online.

8 Michael and Kayla have been dating since 2015. Wise Owl, The Central Recorder