Kayla baby daddy due to he didn’t know his son Izaiah was older before his birthday MTV Teen Mom fans criticize Stephan Alexander!

TEEN Mom fans attacked Stephan Alexander, Kayla’s baby daddy.

They blasted him for not knowing the age of his son Izaiah before his birthday

Kayla shared this sweet photo of Izaiah with his cake on his third birthday.

She captioned it: “I can’t believe this was a year ago and my baby is now about to be 4.”

This week’s episode of Teen Mom Young & Pregnant saw Stephan say Izaiah was about to turn four when the little one was about to celebrate his third birthday.

Kayla’s followers commented upon her post: “Stephen probably going around telling people that’s he’s about to be 5 rn.”

A second: “On the show, Stephen thought he was turning 4 was an embarrassment”

Others have written: “Stephen was saying he was turning 4 on the episode.. wow how embarrassing and sad.”

The season premiere also featured Kayla, who just announced that she was pregnant with her 3rd child.

The reality star, Kim Kardashian, previously disclosed that her son’s father hadn’t seen him in a year.

Stephan made an “unexpected” gesture to celebrate the birthday of a toddler.

Kayla, during the celebration, admitted she hadn’t heard anything from Izaiah her father.

“Stephan hasn’t reached out to us, but I don’t care because we’re celebrating with my friends and family,” She spoke during the party.

But things came to a halt when Stephan’s visitor showed up with a gift for Stephan’s son.

Kayla’s fiancé, Luke Davis proceeded to open the toy for Izaiah while Kayla opened the card that included a long note inside.

Kayla grumbled when she saw the lengthy letter. “Izaiah can’t read and I don’t really want to read it,”Before you place the envelope on the side.

Kayla’s mother concurred, commenting: “I wasn’t expecting that one.”

Then she added: “You can’t disappear out of his life and then send him a note. Kiss my a**.”

Back in May, Kayla told fans in an Instagram live it had been years since Stephan connected with Izaiah.

She said: “Remember that scene last season when I took Izaiah into the park to meet Stephan?”

“Yeah, that was the last time. I was still pregnant with Ariah and Zay was only one.”

She also answered another fan question where she claimed that her current partner, Luke, is considering adopting Izaiah as his own.

A fan asked the MTV star: “Do you think Luke would want to legally adopt Zay somehow?”

The 22-year old replied: “We cover this topic on the new season.”

Kayla and Luke already have Ariah, a daughter they welcomed in August 2019

Previously, Kayla accused Stephan of not checking in on their son, but “texted production” at MTV for payment.

Kayla answered a fan’s question about “the deadbeat dad.”

The fan wrote: “Did the deadbeat dad pop back about to get a [check] since y’all filmed he should not be allowed 2 get a [check].”

Kayla responded: “Of course he tried to pop up. Didn’t send me a single text to check up on ‘his son’ but he sure texted production.”

Kayla announced recently that she is pregnant with her third baby.

Kayla has been engaged to Luke. She also has Ariah, a daughter.

