Katy Perry Shares Her Favorite Part of Her Year With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry Shares Her Favorite Part of Her Year With Daughter Daisy
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Plus it’s helped spark some inspiration as the 36-year-old finds herself smack dab “in the middle of a renovation project” at the three-story Montecito, Calif., mansion she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Though she noted she’s “been exploring a lot of neutrals in my own personal wardrobe lately,” she still has love for her “go-to happy” palette of pastel shades and would be down to cover every last wall of the six-bedroom space in Breezeway—a soft, sea glass green.

Except for, perhaps, Daisy’s nursery, which could get a bold infusion of Bonfire Night, the medium-dark orange that pairs with the toddler’s beloved Bill Withers track. Admitted Perry, “It was really fun to think about maybe even painting a room to match a song.”

Latest News

Previous articleMore Details On the Netflix Original ‘Leave The World Behind’ With Julia Roberts
Next articleIn Detroit, Eminem opens Mom’s Spaghetti Restaurant.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact