Katy Perry says she is afraid of being ‘destroyed by American Idol’ fans after she has been slammed.

Katy Perry is a judge on AMERICAN Idol and she has acknowledged that online hatred bothers her.

The episode began with Ryan Seacrest (48) introducing the judges.

1 Katy Perry has admitted to being afraid of Idol fan’s opinions

The three judges, Katy Perry (38), Lionel Richie (73), and Luke Bryan (46) entered the stage. However, Katy was a bit lost as she walked down.

Ryan pulled her away from the audience and back to the table of judges.

In this episode, the judges’ song contest was held. Each judge chose a song to be sung by the contestants, but the winner is decided by the contestant.

The judge who’s song was selected the most at the end wins bragging right.

Ryan walked down to the table of judges to address the home audience, but also had a word with Katy.

The host explained to the audience the rules. “Who will win?”

Katy stops and shouts “Hold on!” “Hold on!”

She continued, “Hey listen, backstage we discussed this.” “We might win, but online we’ll be destroyed for a whole week.

Is it a real win?

Katy, and perhaps the other judges as well are aware of how some of their decisions this season were not very popular with fans.