Katy Perry says she is afraid of being ‘destroyed by American Idol’ fans after she has been slammed.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Katy Perry is a judge on AMERICAN Idol and she has acknowledged that online hatred bothers her.

The episode began with Ryan Seacrest (48) introducing the judges.

Katy Perry admitted that she's afraid of Idol fans' opinion

1

Katy Perry has admitted to being afraid of Idol fan’s opinions

The three judges, Katy Perry (38), Lionel Richie (73), and Luke Bryan (46) entered the stage. However, Katy was a bit lost as she walked down.

Ryan pulled her away from the audience and back to the table of judges.

In this episode, the judges’ song contest was held. Each judge chose a song to be sung by the contestants, but the winner is decided by the contestant.

The judge who’s song was selected the most at the end wins bragging right.

American Idol's Katy Perry admits she hasn't 'slept in days' after backlash
American Idol's Katy shocks co-host Luke with NSFW comment in new video

Ryan walked down to the table of judges to address the home audience, but also had a word with Katy.

The host explained to the audience the rules. “Who will win?”

Katy stops and shouts “Hold on!” “Hold on!”

She continued, “Hey listen, backstage we discussed this.” “We might win, but online we’ll be destroyed for a whole week.

Entertainment: Most Read Articles

Is it a real win?

Katy, and perhaps the other judges as well are aware of how some of their decisions this season were not very popular with fans.

Latest News

Previous article
When flying with friends, the passenger reveals the “big red flag” but all are saying the exact same thing

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact