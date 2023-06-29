Katy Perry criticised for diverting business from American Idol to her own singing career, as fans demanded ‘we need music’

KATY Perry was criticized for promoting her new shoe collection instead of releasing a new album.

Fans reacted quickly to a recent post that the singer shared on her Katy Perry collections Instagram page.

5 Katy Perry’s shoe collection was promoted on Instagram by some fans, who asked Katy Perry to release a new song. ABC

5 Katy’s De Soi shoe line has been promoted since May, when American Idol ended its season. Credit: Getty

Since the May finale of American Idol, Katy has promoted her business outside her singing career.

Shoes brand Evie shared with its followers the various colors available to purchase for their Evie daisy shoe, along with a caption reading: “Daisies Daisies Daisies!”

Some fans, however, took to comment sections to urge the Firework singer to instead release new music.

Smile is Katy’s final album. It was released in 2020.

One person replied: “We need both, but music first.”

Third wrote: “Shoes once again, omg the katycats are dying.”

SIMILAR SLAMS

She was slammed similarly last week by frustrated fans after sharing another update on her shoe collection.

The singer’s dedicated followers begged her to release new music after Katy modeled her special rainbow-themed footwear on Instagram to celebrate Pride Month.

The model was wearing a crop top in blue and teamed it with high-waisted jeans paired with strappy multicolor heels.

Katy’s other posts featured some Pride-inspired items.

Teenage Dream captioned her post “Lean into pride with your fit.”

Katy’s fans flooded comments begging her to work on a brand new album.

One wrote: “It was better without u putting up your shoes Katy, we want music, stop spamming your social networks!!!!!!”

One added: “Girl, we’re dgafing about your shoes. Drop some new music.”

The third poster said: “WE WANT SOUND.”

Katy is busy with her business ventures since American Idol. These include her shoes collection and De Soi, her line of non-alcoholic drinks.

KATY’S IDOL BACKLASH

Idol has seen rumors that the judge will quit the show due to the backlash he received during the recent season.

Katy was first a judge for the popular competition show, The Voice in 2018.

This season, fans accused the reality show judge of shaming a 16-year-old contestant during her tense audition.

Katy revealed shortly after that she is ready to leave American Idol after feeling betrayed by producers and receiving fan backlash.

The hitmaker, who has been a judge of the hit competition singing series for the past six years, said she has repeatedly felt “thrown under the bus” by those on the show’s back end, sources revealed toDailyMail.

The insiders continued: “Katy became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She wanted to go home and do her work, but she was also trying to keep her place.

She thought she would be fostering young talent. It was not her intention for her good intentions be misunderstood.

“She is regarded as a bad reality show judge despite having accomplished so many things in her professional career.

The season she was in this year was just too much to bear for Katy.

According to sources, no salary amount would be enough to convince her to continue after seeing what the show had done to the legacy of the singer.

IDOL NO MORE?

Last month, The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that Katy is considering quitting the show to spend more time with her two-year-old daughter Daisy, according to an ABC insider.

An American Idol insider shared Katy has been “milling over” her future for months as she has spoken about her desire to grow her family, spend more time with Orlando, and continue her own musical career away from the show.

Sources claim that Katy spoke of her desire to have a “baby sister or brother” for Daisy.

Katy “wants” to “rectify” the time she spends away from Orlando due to her hectic schedule, according to a source: “With them both working on so many projects, family time is very valuable.”

“She’s spoken about wanting more sleep and feeling a lot more emotional than usual this season,” the insider revealed.

As for her career, the source shared Katy would like to tour the world again “on her terms” too, rather than doing a hefty schedule across multiple continents.

Katy’s hesitation about joining American Idol’s next season may have a financial motivation.

Insider: “The amount of money that she would earn from stadium performances could be greater than the offer ABC makes.”

Katy’s $30 million salary for American Idol, including the endorsement deals, is unlikely to be increased for the new season.

The source continued: “She’s been busting her butt making Idol a success, balancing the Vegas shows and family life with Daisy and Orlando.

“People forget she has balanced the show through a world tour, pregnancy, and being a mom.”

5 The singer’s fans asked for more music after sharing the range of colors that were available to purchase the Evie daisy Flat. Katyperrycollections

5 American Idol’s judge for the last six seasons received criticism during the latest season, and felt she had been painted as a villain. Credit: Getty