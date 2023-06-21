Katie Price’s daughter Princess shows off her singing voice in an emotional duet while they cover Whitney Houston

KATIE Price and her daughter, Princess Andre, showed off their vocal talents in an emotional duet.

A video posted on Instagram shows the 45-year old former model singing Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing.

Katie’s caption read: “Tuesday songs with my stunning Princess.”

The two performers were in loungewear while they performed together in Katie’s Mucky Mansion.

Katie’s fans will be aware that she loves to sing and has attempted being a popstar on several occasions.

Katie tried to be the UK’s representative at Eurovision in 2005. She was wearing a PVC kitten suit in baby pink while she carried her son Junior.

Katie has previously admitted her decision to take part in the Making Your Mind Up show, which was a competition to determine the UK’s entry in the Eurovision Song Contest, was one of her only regrets during her career.

She continued to record albums with her then-husband Peter Andre in 2006, including A Whole New World.

Free to Love Again was her 2010 single, which reached the UK Singles Chart at Number 60.

She tried again with I Got U in 2017 but had little success.

Reality star said she received very little help in pursuing her musical goals – even her manager was against her trying to restart her pop career.

She made her last effort in 2020, with the track Heartbroken.

Katie’s son Junior has clearly inherited his dad’s musical talents as he is gearing up to release his first single.

At the age of 16, he received his first record contract in 2021 and thanked the support from both his parents.

