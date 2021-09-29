Katie Price’s Children Shower Love For Their Mother After Recent Accident Scare

KATIE Price’s children Princess and Junior have shared a message of support for their mum after her “drink-drive” crash. After rolling her BMW, 43-year-old Price is facing possible prison time.

Her family admit their “worst fears nearly came true” as she was rushed to hospital after the smash.

After posting a statement on Katie’s Instagram telling fans the star is “getting help”, her daughter Princess commented: “Love you mum, so much.” Junior – who she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre – added: “Love you, mum.”

A dramatic picture showed Katie’s BMW on its side – with the mangled front crashed into some bushes.

Police are investigating reports she was on an “all-night binge” and may have even been driving to get more drugs when she crashed.

Sources told Central Recorder she had “stayed up all night partying with a few close friends”.

Her family says they are “concerned and worried” about her mental health.

They stated: “This message was written by Katie’s Family.

“As a whole, we have long been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and mental health.

“Today, the worst of our fears almost became reality. We are a family that has been and will continue helping Kate to get the help she requires.

“We hope that Kate will see that she is not alone in her struggles with her issues.

We would ask the media to give Kate the time and space that she needs to seek treatment. This will allow her to be the Kate that we all know and love, as a mother, sister, and daughter.

We are deeply concerned about her, we know her public life is not fair to all, but we as a family hope that she will find a way to move forward privately during this difficult time in her life.

“We don’t ask for sympathy. It is just that we know that Kate is sick.

We are very comforted by the support messages and love we have for Kate, and will send them on in the hope that they will inspire her.

“It takes great strength to admit you need help. We are hopeful that the door will now be open for Kate so she can learn to love herself and find happiness within.

“Mental illness does not make you a failure.

“The Price Family xxx.”

Central Recorder exclusively revealed that the 43-year-old star had been rushed to hospital after the accident, which could see her face jail time.

Police at the scene arrested Katie, who is understood to be banned from driving, for alleged drink-driving – and she may now face jail time if charged and found guilty.

During an appearance on yesterday’s Good Morning Britain, the star appeared to confirm that she is still serving a driving ban, and won’t get her license back until later this year.

She had expected to get her driving license back in April but was banned for a further six months following an admin bungle.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed that officers responded to reports of a collision on the B2135 close to Partridge Green at 6.20 am on Tuesday, September 28.

A 43-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on suspicion of driving above the legal limit for alcohol or drugs.

“The road was blocked temporarily while recovery of the vehicle was arranged.”

The mum-of-five served an 18-month disqualification after withholding the identity of the driver of her pink Range Rover following a crash.