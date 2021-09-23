Katie Price’s children Junior and Princess follow her ex Leandro Penna on Instagram NINE years after split

KATIE Price’s children Junior and Princess Andre have started following her ex Leandro Penna on Instagram – nine years after they split.

The 43 year-old had a brief relationship with the Argentinian model and enjoyed a whirlwind romance.

Junior would have been seven at the time and Princess was just five.

One eagle-eye fan who spotted the bizarre connection said: “I was really confused when I saw it as when their mum was dating leandro they weren’t old enough to have instagram – surely they can’t be that interested in his life nine years after they last saw him?”

Leandro and Katie met at the Oscars in 2011, at Elton John’s annual party.

Later, he claimed that they had split because he believed she was having a night of passion and Simon Cowell. This is something Katie strongly denies.

Katie previously described their relationship as a “sham”.

She said that the best thing was to get rid of him. He kept saying “No, me stay” and I kept telling him to leave my house.

“He didn’t work and he’d wait for me to come home. There’s nothing worse than coming home and someone’s on the sofa just waiting for you. It’s not a challenge, is it?”

Katie fell in love with Kieran Hayler a year later. She went on to have two children and marry him.

In 2018, she filed for divorce, but the process was officially ended in 2020.

Carl Woods, the mother-of-5 was her most recent partner.

Leandro, meanwhile, has abandoned showbiz to start his new venture during the coronovirus epidemic – selling avocados.

Leo calls his door-to–door avocado business Paltas Royale.

He said that he gets up at 5am each day and drives his avocado truck all over Santiago, Chile in search of customers.

He told the Central Recorder: “This work is hard and sacrificed, especially when you have to meet clients.”

