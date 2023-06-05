Katie Price says that she is’shocked’ and “numb” after her dog Blade was killed by a vehicle.

Blade, KATIE Price’s dog of protection was hit and killed by an automobile.

Katie is now facing her latest pet tragedy after countless other pets died in the area around her Sussex residence.

2 Katie Price’s dog Blade has been killed

She announced the news on Instagram, writing: “Words can’t express the lost of my best friend my protector my absolutely everything who had sadly passed away today I have no words to say how I’m feeling but numb and shocked rip Blade.”

Grove Lodge Veterinary Group notified the public about the incident on their Facebook page today. “Unfortunately a large sheepdog was handed to our OOH (Out of Home) team last evening.”

Found on A24, near the dial. “The dog is not microchipped, but was wearing a Louis Vuitton brown collar.”

This tragedy occurred just seven months after Sharon, another one of Katie’s pets, died on the same route.

A driver found the Pomeranian on the A24, and brought her to Arun Vets Pulborough West Sussex where they confirmed that she had died.

A source close to Katie said it was “rotten luck” that Sharon was hit and Katie was “in bits”.

It followed a litany of five other known deaths — more are alleged — which began in 2017 when one of her horses perished after being struck by a motor.

In the past year, an Alsatian named Queenie was hit by a driver.

Chameleon Marvin died of a “broken heart” the same year when her kids Princess and Junior went to stay with her ex Peter Andre.

Sparkle will be the second Alsatian hit by an automobile in 2020.

Months later, French Bulldog Rolo suffocated.

The family’s nanny sat on the pup after it dozed off under a chair when Katie illegally gave it vet prescription-only cannabis oil.

Katie had to also give up an uncontrollable Alsatian Bear for attacking animals.

Animal Lovers started an animal Change.org Sign the petition to ban her from purchasing animals.

It claimed several creatures had died from “lack of care” including puppies said to have drowned in a “neglected swimming pool” and a cat one of her dogs “ripped” apart.

The petition claimed: “Animals just go missing in her home never to been seen again.”

Mum-of-five Katie, who split from boyfriend Carl Woods, 34. earlier this week, was said to be “devastated” after 26,000 signed the petition.

Katie who has chihuahuas, Captain, Buddy Colin, and Batman was accused recently of neglecting her smaller dogs after it was discovered that they lived in dirty conditions within her Sussex home.