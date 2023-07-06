Katie Price reveals her favourite wedding and reveals that Peter Andre and she had a fight over the guest list.

KATIE Price has taken a new swipe at her exes after naming her “favourite wedding.”

The 45-year old star was married to Peter Andre twice, Alex Reid once and Kieran Haler three times.

Katie was married 3 times

She is seen with her ex-husband Kieran Haler

Katie Reid is also the wife of Alex Reid

The former model says that her wedding to Peter Andre was the most memorable of all three.

Katie and her ex husband Pete had a grand wedding.

The pink dress she wore boasted a seven-metre train, it set her back £20,000 at the time of their 2005 ceremony and was designed by Isabell Kristensen.

Katie shared: “The best wedding, I’d have to say the Pete one because it was extravagant. it was my dream wedding, my dream dress and i felt it was done properly.”

She continued to say on The Katie Price Show podcast: “I thought i’d be with him forever and it was proper. There were the right bridesmaids and families present. Everything was as you’d expect for a wedding. It was all done properly.”

A dig at the two others Weddings that followed to her other exes, Katie added: "The other two…what was I doing? I must say I love getting married and I love a dress… which has been my favourite dress? I really liked it with Pete. But I love the one I wore with Alex."

The mum-of-five, who was married to Mysterious Girl singer Pete from 2005 to 2009, also admitted there was a guest she didn’t want at the wedding.

Katie explained: “At mine and Pete’s wedding there was one person I really, really didn’t want to come to our wedding and I had perfectly good reasons.

“But he said ‘I can’t Kate, it’s impossible they have to come I can’t,’ and I said ‘well I want that person to know that I don’t want them here and the reasons.’

“But he didn’t do until the evening. I was sitting at a table and clocked them with my eye, this person was sitting and had a few to drink, so I thought I’d take advantage of it.

“I said ‘can you do me a favour please. Can you go up to that person over there and say Kate wants you to know that she didn’t want you to come to the wedding,’ and I told her to explain the reason why.

“I had great satisfaction of watching her go over there and say it. “I didn’t wish for that person to believe that I was ignorant.

"Anyway, I am a person."

Katie’s wedding comments come just days after she took a swipe at Peter during a TikTok Live.

A fan once asked the former model of glamour if she missed her ex husband.

The Channel 4 star exclaimed: “Do I love Peter Andre are you joking, ABSOLUTELY NOT,” she wrote in the comments. “Why are people so obsessed with me and Pete? That was so 10 years ago.”

She had previously attacked the Mysterious Girl’s singer, Princess in front of her shared 16-year-old daughter.

A fan asked her if her I’m A Celebrity co-star was missed while she was sitting with her half siblings Jett, 9 and Bunny 8,

She retorted: “No I don’t missPeter Andrewhat is there to miss?”

“Read my mum’s book and you’ll see exactly why.”