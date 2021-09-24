Katie Price mystery as she wears stolen engagement ring in new video from Turkey

By Brandon Pitt
KATIE Price has sparked a mystery by wearing what seems to be the engagement ring that was stolen from her during her alleged assault.

She flashed what looked like the £50,000 diamond ring in a video filmed today in Turkey – where she’s flown for a holiday and to get new hair extensions. 

Katie Price alleged she was assaulted last month

Katie Price alleged she was assaulted last monthCredit: W8 Media
She showed off an engagement ring at dinner in Turkey

She showed off an engagement ring at dinner in TurkeyCredit: katieprice/Instagram

Pointing at her lunch, she waved at the “delicious” food that was “all for me” – but it was her ring that caught fans attention. 

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw it on her left hand – it looks exactly like the ring that was stolen from her,” Central Recorder was told by an alert fan. 

Another said: “I thought her ring was stolen?”

It’s possible that Katie has had a replica of the sparkler made since the ‘theft’, which took place when the reality star was ‘assaulted’ in her home. 

Central Recorder reported last month that police were investigating a claim of theft of Katie’s seven carat diamond ring. The ring was bought by Carl Woods, Katie’s fiance. 

It was custom-made by an East London jeweller, and he proposed to Katie in April. 

After Katie was allegedly assaulted at her house, the ring vanished. 

A source said: “Katie no longer has her ring. It cost thousands but went during the incident.”

Talking exclusively to Central Recorder after the alleged attack, Katie said: “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed.

“I’m devastated. I’ve told the police that I was assaulted and am in shock that this happened.”

Essex Police said: “We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault shortly after 1.30am.

“We found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment.

“A man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault.”

The man was now re-bailed to the end the month.

Katie Price’s ex-husband Kieranhayler watches Peter Rabbit 2 alongside their children Bunny & Jett while mum jets off for Turkey.

