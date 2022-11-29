Katie Price lovers all agree that Princess, Katie’s sister and Sophie are great models for taking selfies

KATIE Price’s daughter Princess delighted fans as she posed for a selfie with her aunty.

Peter Andre is the teen’s father. Sophie was a mirror image of Katie.

3 In a brand new photo, Princess and Sophie looked exactly like Katie.

3 People think that Princess looks just like her mother Credit to instagram

Princess captioned this shot: “My gorgeous auntie❤️” It was a hit with her fans, who rushed to make comments.

One person remarked: “You both look so like Kate here . Beautiful trio.”

Another: “Wow I honestly thought it was your mum here beautiful photo.”

A third was added: “Gosh I thought that was Kate at quick glance but it’s Sophie xxx.”

Sophie is Katie’s younger sister and she shares the same mum, Amy Price, with her famous sister and her dad is Paul Price.

Sophie is the mother of one and has worked as an assistant for BBC Children In Need since September 2018, when she began.

They are close friends and Sophie was recently filmed with Katie while she renovates her messy mansion.

One episode saw her break down and weep, saying: “I have seen her in a really bad place here, we have had some not nice times here and it would be nice to not have to see that again.”

Sophie continued: “Sorry, she’s just had really s**t times in here. This house used to be a nightmare growing up. All of us did, just because it’s full of bad memories.

“It’s just crap. You can tell when you walk in if she is in a good place or not, by the way the house used to be. I sound like such a drip crying over wallpaper.”