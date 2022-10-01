Katie Price laughs about being bankrupt when she racks up large bills in shop with Keith Lemon

KATIE Price made fun of being bankrupt after a huge shopping spree in an horse shop.

The 43-year-old former glamour model laughed about her financial woes while on the trip with Keith Lemon, a TV comedian.

Shopping With Keith Lemon was filmed with the couple racking up huge bills in the shop, which is located in West Sussex.

Katie, an avid horsewoman, was seen looking through equestrian clothes and stable brooms as well as tack and large plastic bins.

As she stood at the till after adding three £16 bins to her massive haul, Keith grilled her on the price of a horse.

Katie told him: “The most expensive horse I’ve bought cost me £250,000.”

Keith looked shocked at the camera and then turned to her, laughing: “Is that why you’re bankrupt?”

Katie laughed and replied: “Probably!”

Katie was declared bankrupt in 2019 after racking up monster debts of £3.2million.

The mum-of-five has until next year before she must return to court to face the music.

The liquidators of her empire’s collapse claim that she wasn’t there “engaging fully”In the payment of creditors.

The hearing at London’s Royal Courts of Justice was due to take place at on 7 June this year.

We had previously announced that it was re-listed for 9 Feb 2023, giving Katie a long reprieve.

According to a source, the following was said at the time “The delay will give the courts the chance to see how fully she is now working with the people she owes money to and provide a clearer picture of where she stands in repaying her debts.”

Katie, however, revealed that she had lost her virginity following an East 17 concert on ITV2.

She was also seen buying inflatables for Harvey, her 20-year old disabled son. While admitting that Harvey had moved out of their home, she said that they were still looking for her. “massive void”She is the love of her life.

