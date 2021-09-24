Katie Price gives away daughter Princess’s dog Precious to mucky mansion show crew member

KATIE Price has gifted her daughter Princess’s dog Precious to a member of the crew working on her new Mucky Mansion TV show.

Katie, 43, gave the French bulldog to Princess, 14, last year after their late pup Rolo tragically died.

5 Katie Price and fiance Carl Woods pose with Katie’s daughter Princess and her dog Precious last summer

5 Precious is now owned by a TV producer on her Mucky Mansion show

Her eldest daughter came up with the sweet name Precious and the pet was thought of as a sister to Katie’s longstanding protection dog Blade, an Alsatian who sleeps in her room.

Central Recorder now reveals that the cute grey dog has been living with a TV Producer dozens of miles away from Pricey, who is currently on holiday with Carl Woods in Turkey.

On Instagram, the new owner posted a picture of Precious and his happy pet.

He introduced Precious to his followers with a series of snaps and videos, and wrote: “One week of fatherhood 🐾 you’ve changed the game, you smelly, snoring, dobby-eared, adorable little pig.

“I thought about changing your name, but now it makes total sense. Welcome to London, Precious 🖤.”

When asked by a friend in the comments if Precious was in fact his, he replied: “She sure is!”

Another friend remarked on the posts: “Oh she is GORGEOUS 😍😍.”

Precious’ new owner has been approached for comment.

Katie recently signed a bumper deal with Channel 4 to renovate her huge Horsham home which had fallen into disarray after the breakdown of her marriage to Kieran Hayler.

Filming began in earnest earlier this summer on the upcoming TV program about Katie’s famously messy mansion renovation.

The deal was said to be worth half a million pounds, with sources telling Central Recorder Katie got an advance of around £50,000.

The property was still in disarray, and there is a lot of work needed. Video footage from the house shows that even dog poo was found on the floor.

5 Dog poo was seen on the floor of Katie’s home

5 Katie Price has moved back into her mucky mansion Image Credits: YouTube

5 The star is back filming her reality show Image Credits: youtube/KatiePrice

Katie Price’s mucky mansion has dog poo on the floor and ripped out kitchen reveals her make up artist