KATIE Price has gifted her daughter Princess’s dog Precious to a member of the crew working on her new Mucky Mansion TV show.
Katie, 43, gave the French bulldog to Princess, 14, last year after their late pup Rolo tragically died.
Her eldest daughter came up with the sweet name Precious and the pet was thought of as a sister to Katie’s longstanding protection dog Blade, an Alsatian who sleeps in her room.
Central Recorder now reveals that the cute grey dog has been living with a TV Producer dozens of miles away from Pricey, who is currently on holiday with Carl Woods in Turkey.
On Instagram, the new owner posted a picture of Precious and his happy pet.
He introduced Precious to his followers with a series of snaps and videos, and wrote: “One week of fatherhood 🐾 you’ve changed the game, you smelly, snoring, dobby-eared, adorable little pig.
“I thought about changing your name, but now it makes total sense. Welcome to London, Precious 🖤.”
When asked by a friend in the comments if Precious was in fact his, he replied: “She sure is!”
Another friend remarked on the posts: “Oh she is GORGEOUS 😍😍.”
Precious’ new owner has been approached for comment.
Katie recently signed a bumper deal with Channel 4 to renovate her huge Horsham home which had fallen into disarray after the breakdown of her marriage to Kieran Hayler.
Filming began in earnest earlier this summer on the upcoming TV program about Katie’s famously messy mansion renovation.
The deal was said to be worth half a million pounds, with sources telling Central Recorder Katie got an advance of around £50,000.
The property was still in disarray, and there is a lot of work needed. Video footage from the house shows that even dog poo was found on the floor.
We pay for your stories!
Are you a Central Recorder Showbiz storyteller?