Katie Nolan Is Out At ESPN, Tweets Goodbye To Her Fans

Katie Nolan, a one-time rising star at ESPN after being lured from Fox Sports, announced today online that she’s leaving the sports network.

“I’ve thought about sending this tweet for weeks and I still have no clue how to make it not make you all roll your eyes,” Nolan wrote on Twitter. “Alas: the obvious thing has happened. I no longer work at ESPN. I’m really grateful for my time here. I made incredible friendships and valuable mistakes.”

Nolann was clearly on a trajectory toward stardom in sports when she left Fox to join ESPN in 2016. The move earned her a substantial raise, and she reportedly made $1 million annually.

But despite lots of attention, Nolan’s star never really shined at ESPN. She hosted a podcast titled Sports? and a TV show called Always Late, which ran on ESPN+ and later ESPN2. Both featured Nolan’s sometimes salty commentary.

Nolan re-signed with ESPN in 2020, but Always Late was canceled a year later.

“We thank Katie for her contributions to ESPN and wish her luck in the future,” ESPN said in a statement

At her leave-taking, Nolan, 34, was still a regulator contributor to Highly Questionable. That show was itself canceled this month as part of the shuffle that saw Max Kellerman leave Stephen A. Smith’s First Take. Kellerman now hosts This Just In.