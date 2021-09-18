Katie McGlynn says roles like Corrie’s Sinead were ‘draining’ as she heads for Strictly

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has admitted hard-hitting roles like Sinead Tinker on the cobbles were ‘draining’ as she prepares to head into the glamorous world of Strictly Come Dancing.

Katie was involved in a sad storyline when Sinead, her Corrie-based character, was diagnosed as having cervical cancer. Sinead died shortly after she gave birth to Bertie.

She then starred as Becky Quentin on rival Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks – her sinister motivations as anti-vaxxer rocked Diane Hutchinson.

Now Katie is looking forward to something a “bit more uplifting” in the Strictly ballroom.

Speaking to Daily Star and other publications, Katie admitted: “I love doing challenging storylines. That’s what I do in my normal day-to-day work – I like playing other people, but when it’s very serious it can drain you.







“I am normally a positive, fun person – I always find the funny side of the most tragic events. I always try and see the positive side and laugh at stuff instead of getting upset about it.”

Katie added: “So Strictly is my cup of tea all over. I want to smile, I want to laugh, I want to dance and just have a good time – and hopefully make some lifelong friends along the way, which I’m sure I will do!”

Though Katie admitted she wasn’t up for a ‘battle of the soaps’ with competitors like Nina Wadia and Rose Ayling-Ellis, she did receive plenty of advice from her former soap co-stars who had done the show before.

Katie was supported first by Catherine Tyldesley, who is most well-known for her role on the cobbles as Eva Price.







“My friend Catherine Tyldesley did it a couple of years ago. She gave me the sound advice of just enjoy every minute of it because you’ll have the best time!” Katie gushed.

“She said, ‘Relax, remember that you are going to know [the routine] by Friday, by Saturday. It doesn’t feel like you are going to at the beginning but it does all come together’.”

Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley plays Mandy Dingle in The Dales and also has some words of wisdom for Katie.

“I messaged Lisa Riley when I knew,” Katie confessed. “I was very cautious about what I was texting her, but she kind of knew straight away. She was like, ‘You’re doing Strictly, aren’t you?!’







“She said the same thing – just relax, enjoy it and be yourself.

“Lisa was just incredible when she did the box splits!” Katie giggled.

The star added: “It’s fun and relaxed, and I’m not as good at dancing as they are.”

Despite her eagerness to give it a go, Katie still rates herself as the “underdog” of the competition.

She said: “I’ll be honest, I am going to be the underdog because I don’t know what I’m doing – but I hope I can actually learn and it’ll be a nice, positive journey and I hope I get to learn how to dance!”

And asked if she’ll be able to don a ‘sexy’ persona for dances like the rumba, Katie laughed: “I am not sexy, but I’m awkward. I think I’ll just have to change into a different character on the day that I do those dancing. I’m quite awkward so that’s what I’m hoping for.

Strictly Come Dancing starts Saturday, September 18.