Katie Holmes’ Face has Changed so Much since her First Red Carpet

Katie HolmesWas the perfect tomboy nextdoor in Dawson’s CreekShe was praised for her beautiful, fresh-faced appearance and unquestionable acting ability. In the 25 years since Holmes’ first red carpet appearance, she’s changed quite a bit. She’s no longer that bright-smiled ingenue she once was.

Holmes has made a lot of progress since her time as a star on “Star Trek.” Dawson’s CreekThe film premiered in 1998. Holmes has since moved on to more exciting and better projects. While she continues to act, she’s branched out in recent years to add director and producer to her many titles. One of those titles is, of course. “mother.”

Katie Holmes Today

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Holmes, who was married to fellow actor Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2011, welcomed her daughter Suri Cruise on April 18, 2006, a year to the date after Cruise and Holmes’ first date. Following Holmes and Cruise’s divorce in 2011, the Batman BeginsThe actress retains full custody of her now-teenage child. There have been numerous rumors in the tabloids about Cruise’s relationship with Suri as the two haven’t been seen in public together since the divorce.

These claims can range from the absurd to the ridiculous, such as this false and ill-founded claim that Cruise was organizing a party. “father-daughter” reunion after 10 years apart, to the truly bizarre, like this debunked claim speculating that Cruise would leave Scientology for Suri. As far as publicly available information shows, the two have not spoken for over a decade at this point, which doesn’t seem to support rumors of reunification.

The Tom Cruise Years

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Katie Holmes was most well-known for her role on Joey Potter before she became a mother and even before she met Tom Cruise. Dawson’s CreekHolmes’ infectious smiles, laughs, and laughter. Holmes was not the bombshell she was after her marriage to Cruise. She was more like the girl next door. This was evident during her early red carpet appearances. Holmes’ fashion isn’t the only thing that has changed since then.

A Young Hollywood Starlet

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Obviously, over 25 years, there’s bound to be quite a few changes to any woman’s face, let alone a woman who became a mother, wife, and ex-wife within just a few scant years, all under the watchful eye of the public. There are good things about all of these changes. Holmes appears more mature and experienced now. Holmes’ once-full cheeks look a little less full these days, but this is just a testament to her incredible cheekbones.

(Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

We wish Holmes would learn from her early red carpet days as many of her outfit choices could be used today. For example, this snakeskin midi dress that Holmes loved fits perfectly was worn at the premiere in 2000. X-Men. If worn today, it would fit well with Holmes’ newer, edgier style while still harking back to her days as one of America’s sweethearts.

Chris Klein and Katie Holmes attend the 2000 MTV Movie Awards Los Angeles, Ca. 6/3/2000 Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

One style choice from her early red carpets can stay firmly in the past, and it’s this painterly-print halter dress Holmes wore on the red carpet with her then-boyfriend Chris Klein. They met in 2000 and were engaged in 2003. The couple split up in 2005, but that was just a few months after Holmes began to see Cruise.

Katie Holmes In 1998

(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Our favorite Holmes photo is from 1998 Emmy Awards. It was the first year Holmes attended this ceremony. Her success in the Emmy Awards was just a few days away. Dawson’s Creek’sHolmes was clearly still struggling to adjust to fame and the first season. This was evident from her somewhat awkward mouth position.

Regardless of her apparent discomfort with all the attention, Holmes looks undeniably lovely in her white dress and it’s fascinating to see the actress, who normally wears her hair straight, rocking some sweet ringlets.

