Katie Holmes Allegedly Shut Down Tom Cruise’s $90K Birthday Gift To Suri, Dubious Insider Says

Is Katie Holmes pushing back on Tom Cruise‘s plans for Suri’s birthday? One tabloid claims the Mission: Impossible actor wants to go all out for the occasion, but Holmes isn’t having it. Here’s what we know.

Tom Cruise Sending Suri A ‘$90,000 Gift’?

This week, New Idea reports Suri Cruise is turning 16, and her parents Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise have big plans. Apparently, Suri is looking forward to a relaxed day on the town with her mom. “She told Katie she wants to start her day with good coffee, hit the shops in SoHo, and finish off with a fancy dinner at [New York hotspot] Catch and a gelato on the way home. It’s kind of a typical day for them anyway, but Katie will make it special,” an insider confides.

But sources say Tom wants to do something special for Suri since they’ve spent most of the last decade apart. Apparently, he had plans to buy Suri a Tesla Model X—worth at least $90,000—but Holmes shut it down. “The car is a nice gesture, if not a touch extravagant. But the thought of Suri driving in New York at her age is the stuff of nightmares for Katie,” the tipster notes, adding that a car isn’t exactly necessary in NYC. “There’s plenty of time to learn to drive… most New Yorkers don’t even bother.”

Katie Holmes Shut Down Tom Cruise?

There are a few reasons we aren’t buying this story. First of all, if Katie Holmes rejected Tom Cruise’s plans for getting Suri a car, how would this tabloid know about it? If we’re to believe this tipster’s story, they’d have to be pretty embedded in Holmes’ circle of trust. But, then again, since they have no problem dishing dirt about Suri, we seriously doubt they are friends with Holmes at all. The most likely scenario is that this story was completely false, and Tom never intended to buy his daughter a Tesla.

The father-daughter duo hasn’t even been photographed together since 2013, with some outlets arguing that Suri’s status as a non-Scientologist means Tom technically shouldn’t have any sort of relationship with her. We doubt he would choose to do something so extravagant and random for her birthday. A hugely controversial $90k birthday present really seems to be the stuff of tabloid fantasy, not anything close to reality.

The Tabloid On Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes

Of course, the final nail in the coffin for this story was the magazine that published it: New Idea. The tabloid has been spreading misinformation about Cruise and Holmes for years. Last year, the outlet reported Cruise was planning to propose to his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell. Then the magazine alleged Holmes’ friends were worried about her because she had been single for too long. And finally, the publication claimed Cruise was planning to finally reunite with Suri after spending the last 10 years apart. Obviously, New Idea isn’t the most trustworthy source where Cruise and Holmes are involved.

More Stories From Suggest