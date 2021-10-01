Katie Couric Saves What She Really Thinks About Jennifer Aniston for Her Book

Katie Couric Saves What She Really Thinks About Jennifer Aniston for Her Book
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Katie Couric Saves What She Really Thinks About Jennifer Aniston for Her Book

Katie Couric is no doubt a regular AppleTV viewer “The Morning Show”Just as attentively as everyone else. Jennifer Aniston stars as Jennifer Aniston, a veteran news anchor for a fictional network morning program that is constantly in the middle of controversy. An episode of the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino”Podcast in 2020. Couric suggested that Aniston is doing an excellent job as Alex Levy, but she would like to see more enthusiasm from her character. 

Aniston, let’s begin by saying that “great,”Couric explains (via Vulture( “I wish they had made her more charismatic because I think you need a certain ebullience to pull off a show like that. I thought it was really interesting to watch. I mean, I’m writing all about all this stuff in my book, so I’m not gonna say too much, but it was very interesting for me to watch — I’ll just leave it at that.”

Couric might be able to find out the thoughts of Aniston about the critique in Couric’s bombshell memoir. Couric is writing it during the second season. NPR. It is hard to believe that this is art imitating real life.

Latest News

Previous articleTikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Is Dead At 19 Following Police Chase TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar Is Dead At 19 Following Police Chase
Next articleLenny Kravitz Showed Off His Abs And Even Channing Tatum And Dwayne Johnson Can’t Believe It

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact