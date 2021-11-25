Kathy Hilton Teases the Future of Beverly Hills’ Real Housewives

“One thing I will say, this is not manufactured drama on the Real Housewives,”Kathy said. “I will tell you that. The way the girls are, really, what you see is what you get.”

This doesn’t change if the cameras go away.

“Hand to god…they fight in front of everybody and fight right in front of us, [but] there’s not, like, when the cameras go off, gossiping,”Kathy shared her story with E! News. “Like, somebody coming up and saying, ‘So and so…’ There’s none of that, where usually with women, the moment someone leaves the room, ‘Yap yap yap.'”