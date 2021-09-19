Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey’s Anatomy Exit

“[Shonda] wanted to try to figure out how I could do both [parenting and Grey’s], and I kind of wanted to do both,” Katherine explained. “There wasn’t a great way to compromise the work schedule that didn’t negatively affect the crew or the cast. It wasn’t feeling fair to them or the show to ask them to bend around my needs.”

Katherine Heigl’s character had disappeared from Grey’s Anatomy by 2010.

Although star’s departure from the series wasn’t exactly a smooth transition, she admits she is partly to blame—especially when it comes to the public perception of how things went down.

“The ‘ungrateful’ thing bothers me the most. And that is my fault,” She stated. “I allowed myself to be perceived that way. So much about living life, to me, is about humility and gratitude. And I’ve tried very hard to have those qualities and be that person, and I’m just so disappointed in myself that I allowed it to slip.”

She added, “Of course, I’m grateful. How can I not be?”

At this time, Shonda Rhimes and ABC have yet to publicly comment on Katherine’s comments in Lynette’s new book.